Born in Bombay, India, on September 18, 1939, to parents Furdoon Rustom Vatcha and Tehmina Mistry Vatcha. Neville died on June 2, 2021, survived by his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann; his daughter Chanaya (Mark Jacobs), grandsons William and Evan; daughter Dina (Gururaj Kumar), grandson Arjun; brother Khushroo Vatcha; brother Tehemton (Roshan), niece Anahita (Alain), great-nephews Ben and Sam, nephew Mehernosh (Susan) and beloved late nephew Freddy (Stephanie); sister-in-law Bonnie Jenkins and nephews Kevin, Kenneth, Joseph, Brad and great niece Aidan.

Also survived by cousin Dossu (Hutoxi) Wadia and family, special friends Pat and the late Parvez Dastoor and children Sam and Shirin, and the entire St. Louis Parsi family, whose friendship and support over many years is gratefully acknowledged. From their first day on Westminster, Neville and Jo Ann were lucky to become part of the wonderful Schoemehl family, adopted by Sam and Lucille Green and their children Mary Lou, Melissa, Chuck, Maureen, and Laura.

Before leaving Bombay, Neville graduated from St. Xavier's and KC College with a degree in Chemistry. He came to the U.S. in 1962, received his Chemical Engineering degree from Indiana Institute of Technology in Ft. Wayne, Indiana before coming to St. Louis for his first job at Dennis Chemical Company. He partnered with James Robnett and started Quantum Plastics, became Chief Chemist at Sinclair and Rush Co., and retired from his final start-up, DMX Industries.

Proud resident of the City of St.Louis for more than 59 years, he served on the City's Preservation Commission, the Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council, and Crimestoppers and participated in many neighborhood activities, living happily with many close friends and neighbors for nearly 48 years. Many have remembered the great late-night parties followed by breakfast with his famous scrambled eggs, and the welcoming new neighbors' parties. Neville was President of the India Association of St. Louis and enjoyed participating in the International Festival and preparing Indian food. Most of all, he enjoyed laughing, sharing stories with friends, and holding new babies. He wore his heart on his sleeve and truly never met a stranger.

Services: Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Achievements Unlimited, Brightside STL, Brain Injury Assn., TIMES of Skinker DeBaliviere, Zoroastrian Assn. of New York (ZAGNY)'s Parsi General Hospital's Critical Assistance Fund (Covid Relief).

