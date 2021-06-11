Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Neville F. Vatcha
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Vatcha, Neville F.

Born in Bombay, India, on September 18, 1939, to parents Furdoon Rustom Vatcha and Tehmina Mistry Vatcha. Neville died on June 2, 2021, survived by his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann; his daughter Chanaya (Mark Jacobs), grandsons William and Evan; daughter Dina (Gururaj Kumar), grandson Arjun; brother Khushroo Vatcha; brother Tehemton (Roshan), niece Anahita (Alain), great-nephews Ben and Sam, nephew Mehernosh (Susan) and beloved late nephew Freddy (Stephanie); sister-in-law Bonnie Jenkins and nephews Kevin, Kenneth, Joseph, Brad and great niece Aidan.

Also survived by cousin Dossu (Hutoxi) Wadia and family, special friends Pat and the late Parvez Dastoor and children Sam and Shirin, and the entire St. Louis Parsi family, whose friendship and support over many years is gratefully acknowledged. From their first day on Westminster, Neville and Jo Ann were lucky to become part of the wonderful Schoemehl family, adopted by Sam and Lucille Green and their children Mary Lou, Melissa, Chuck, Maureen, and Laura.

Before leaving Bombay, Neville graduated from St. Xavier's and KC College with a degree in Chemistry. He came to the U.S. in 1962, received his Chemical Engineering degree from Indiana Institute of Technology in Ft. Wayne, Indiana before coming to St. Louis for his first job at Dennis Chemical Company. He partnered with James Robnett and started Quantum Plastics, became Chief Chemist at Sinclair and Rush Co., and retired from his final start-up, DMX Industries.

Proud resident of the City of St.Louis for more than 59 years, he served on the City's Preservation Commission, the Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council, and Crimestoppers and participated in many neighborhood activities, living happily with many close friends and neighbors for nearly 48 years. Many have remembered the great late-night parties followed by breakfast with his famous scrambled eggs, and the welcoming new neighbors' parties. Neville was President of the India Association of St. Louis and enjoyed participating in the International Festival and preparing Indian food. Most of all, he enjoyed laughing, sharing stories with friends, and holding new babies. He wore his heart on his sleeve and truly never met a stranger.

Services: Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Achievements Unlimited, Brightside STL, Brain Injury Assn., TIMES of Skinker DeBaliviere, Zoroastrian Assn. of New York (ZAGNY)'s Parsi General Hospital's Critical Assistance Fund (Covid Relief).

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My dear eldest brother Neville(Naval), I do miss the good times we had with you, JoAnn, and your family. All of you brought and showed and put into action what 'humanity' is all about. I miss you now but will never forget YOU. You are surely blessed by the Almighty God and Creator. I have learned many lessons in living by observing you and your family in St.Louis. signing off: with deep Love - your youngest Brother Khushroo (Khasi)
KHUSHROO VATCHA
December 7, 2021
A truly blessed person that will be greatly missed
Kevin Nichols
Family
June 11, 2021
I am going to miss him forever.
Roy Bell
Friend
June 11, 2021
Will always have very fond memories of Uncle Neville when I was a kid. Wish I could've seen him one last time.
Ken Nichols
Family
June 11, 2021
A very caring human being who loved family and friends and his neighborhood. Great sense of humor.
Lana Stein
Friend
June 11, 2021
I worked with Neville for many years at Sinclair & Rush. He touched mine and many lives . Rest in peace my friend.
Roger Rimkus
Work
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results