July 28, 1941 - January 4, 2022. Nicki is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Gillis, her son, Jack Gillis (Jenn), daughter Suzanne Gillis (Greg Sterne) and five grandchildren, Matt Gillis, Sara Gillis, Henry Gillis, Genevieve Sterne and Alice Sterne. She was predeceased by her parents Genevieve and John Mitchell, her grandson Charlie Gillis and her brother John Mitchell.

Nicki lived an active, joy-filled life in which she devoted herself to her family, her friends, her community and her church. She loved people, loved getting to know them and doing things with and for them. She was President of the Junior League of St Louis, was Chair of the Board of the Salvation Army's Hope Center, a home and advocacy program for young children needing shelter from unsafe home environments, and served on several other boards. She was a member of the first Women in Leadership program sponsored by the Coro Foundation, a member of the Leadership St Louis program, also sponsored by the Coro Foundation and was recognized as a Woman of Achievement.

After her children were grown, Nicki received training at Aquinas Institute of Theology as a spiritual director and joined the staff of her church, The Church of St Michael and St George, where she served for many years. As a spiritual director, Nicki met one-on-one with people to support them on their faith journeys. Nicki also established several ministries at her church, among them an annual women's retreat and a knitting ministry, both still active.

Nicki loved to travel. She braved the Colorado River rapids in the Grand Canyon, rode horses in the Wyoming Big Horns and canoed down many Missouri and Arkansas rivers. After her husband's retirement, the two of them traveled extensively to Europe, Ireland, China, Australia, South America, Canada, Israel and throughout the United States. Hers was a life well lived and she will be missed by her family and her many friends.

Nicki's family would like to express appreciation to the care partners and nurse of Lourdes, one of the Dolan Memory Care homes, for the compassionate care they gave to Nicki during the last few months of her life.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held for Nicki at a future date after the covid pandemic has diminished as a threat. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Church of St Michael and St George, 6345 Wydown Boulevard, St Louis, Missouri 63105, to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd, St Louis, Missouri 63132 or to a charity of one's choice.

