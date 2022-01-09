Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Nichola Mitchell "Nicki" Gillis
1941 - 2022
Gillis, Nichola Mitchell "Nicki"

July 28, 1941 - January 4, 2022. Nicki is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Gillis, her son, Jack Gillis (Jenn), daughter Suzanne Gillis (Greg Sterne) and five grandchildren, Matt Gillis, Sara Gillis, Henry Gillis, Genevieve Sterne and Alice Sterne. She was predeceased by her parents Genevieve and John Mitchell, her grandson Charlie Gillis and her brother John Mitchell.

Nicki lived an active, joy-filled life in which she devoted herself to her family, her friends, her community and her church. She loved people, loved getting to know them and doing things with and for them. She was President of the Junior League of St Louis, was Chair of the Board of the Salvation Army's Hope Center, a home and advocacy program for young children needing shelter from unsafe home environments, and served on several other boards. She was a member of the first Women in Leadership program sponsored by the Coro Foundation, a member of the Leadership St Louis program, also sponsored by the Coro Foundation and was recognized as a Woman of Achievement.

After her children were grown, Nicki received training at Aquinas Institute of Theology as a spiritual director and joined the staff of her church, The Church of St Michael and St George, where she served for many years. As a spiritual director, Nicki met one-on-one with people to support them on their faith journeys. Nicki also established several ministries at her church, among them an annual women's retreat and a knitting ministry, both still active.

Nicki loved to travel. She braved the Colorado River rapids in the Grand Canyon, rode horses in the Wyoming Big Horns and canoed down many Missouri and Arkansas rivers. After her husband's retirement, the two of them traveled extensively to Europe, Ireland, China, Australia, South America, Canada, Israel and throughout the United States. Hers was a life well lived and she will be missed by her family and her many friends.

Nicki's family would like to express appreciation to the care partners and nurse of Lourdes, one of the Dolan Memory Care homes, for the compassionate care they gave to Nicki during the last few months of her life.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held for Nicki at a future date after the covid pandemic has diminished as a threat. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Church of St Michael and St George, 6345 Wydown Boulevard, St Louis, Missouri 63105, to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd, St Louis, Missouri 63132 or to a charity of one's choice.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry to learn of Nicki's death. She was one of the kindest people I've ever known and a great mentor and role model to all of us in the Junior League. I had the privilege to work with her again on the Care & Counseling Board. You have my deepest sympathy for your loss.
Ida H Early
Friend
January 31, 2022
Nicki was my spiritual advisor for several years. She shared wonderful resources and insight. She gave me tremendous guidance. She left a major imprint on me. It's sad for us that she left this world, but she left the world in a much better place through her service.
Alexis Hershey
Other
January 14, 2022
My mother worked for Mr Gillis for many years. Nikki and John were always so kind to her. Sending peace and comfort to all their family and friends.
Carolyn Miller
Other
January 11, 2022
I was so stunned and sorry to hear this morning of Nikki's death. She was such a bright spirit who touched the lives of all those she encountered. She will be dearly missed by all those lives she touched.
The Rev. Virginia (Ginny) Bennett
January 9, 2022
Nicki lived a full and accomplished life and of course, she raised the wonderful children/grandchildren of the Gillis family. Our condolences and thoughts are with all of you.
Leslie and Steve Goldberg
January 9, 2022
john and family, please accept my deepest sympathy while dealing with the loss of Nicki.
jim cohen
Friend
January 9, 2022
Nicki was one of the loveliest people I ever had the honor to serve as a Pilates teacher. She loved to laugh, had a dry, quick sense of humor and deep spiritual insight. I would very much like to be notified when her memorial service is in place.
Suzanne Ford
Work
January 9, 2022
