Letizia, Nicholas J.

91, of Wentzville, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Nick was born September 2, 1929 in St. Louis to Francesco and Philomena (Vaiano) Letizia.

He is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brothers Joseph and Daniel; his sisters Mary, Angeline Riccardi and Geraldine Taube; and his four nephews.

In Nick's early years, he and his family lived on "The Hill" in St. Louis. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged in 1949. A long-time resident of Bridgeton, he retired in 1989 after 31 years of service from the U.S. Postal Services. Post-retirement, he worked for the UMSL campus mail services.

Nick, an avid and low-handicap golfer, also loved soccer, baseball, bowling and fishing. He will be missed by his family as their "funnest" uncle and his friends, co-workers, and teammates.

Services: A private family viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. hutchensfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN; Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation, St. Louis, MO; Holy Spirit Parish, Maryland Heights, MO; or White House Jesuit Retreat, St. Louis, MO.