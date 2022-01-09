Menu
Nill Gardner Mohler
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Kirkwood High School

Mohler, Nill Gardner

Nill G. (Nip) Mohler

January 28, 1936 - December 29, 2021

Nip Mohler, lately of Creve Coeur, Missouri and long-time resident of Kirkwood and Sunrise Beach passed away on December 29, 2021 at the age of 85 after a battle with Alzheimers. Born in Kirkwood, MO to the late S. Nill Mohler and Lillian C. Mohler (nee Stertz), he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Arlene Mohler (nee Thomas) .

Nip was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and William Jewell College where he met Arlene. He was co-owner of a family business, Thompson Supply Company, until his "first" retirement at age 55. After he and Arlene moved to the Lake of the Ozarks he started an HVAC installation and repair business. Upon retiring from his second career, he was employed at the Camdenton Airport. Nip was a private pilot who enjoyed every opportunity to fly. He was very active in churches he attended, including Webster Groves Christian and Westlake Christian where he loved singing in the choir.

He is survived by his devoted children Christopher (Ann) Mohler, Cheryl (Jack) Kinney, and Caroline (George) Lasho and grandchildren Sam, Emily and Sarah Mohler, Victoria (Andrew) Shepherd, and Jason (fiancee Natalie Yanko) and Colleen Lasho. His loving sister-in-law Martha Jane Mohler preceded him in death and he is survived by his brother Merrick, in addition to nephews Kyle and Steven Thomas and David, Jason, John and Robert Mohler.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Washington University or Community Christian Church, Manchester, Missouri.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Nip referred me to my first job when I was discharged from the Air Force in 1970. He and his father were very active in the local chapter of RSES (The Refrigeration Service Engineers' Society) and served as the treasurer for about 30 years. He came to mind just the other day and I'm very sad to hear of his passing. I'm sure he'll be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a great guy and enjoyed helping others.
Don Ford
Work
March 24, 2022
My sincerest sympathy to Caroline, Chris and Cheryl...your father was one special person to many.
Bobbie Aubuchon
Friend
January 21, 2022
Nip was wonderful friend, neighbor, brother in faith at West Lake Christian Church in Laurie. We got to know him through church and visiting them when Arlene was sick. Our Sympathy to each of you, his beloved and special children and spouses (and pets!) As we got to know you and visit the golden doodles our love extended to you all! He will be missed. But the last time I called him, he no longer remembered me. I am sure now he is smiling on us all in love and with FOND memories in gratitude.
Norma Johnson & Rick Pace
Friend
January 19, 2022
