Mohler, Nill Gardner

Nill G. (Nip) Mohler

January 28, 1936 - December 29, 2021

Nip Mohler, lately of Creve Coeur, Missouri and long-time resident of Kirkwood and Sunrise Beach passed away on December 29, 2021 at the age of 85 after a battle with Alzheimers. Born in Kirkwood, MO to the late S. Nill Mohler and Lillian C. Mohler (nee Stertz), he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Arlene Mohler (nee Thomas) .

Nip was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and William Jewell College where he met Arlene. He was co-owner of a family business, Thompson Supply Company, until his "first" retirement at age 55. After he and Arlene moved to the Lake of the Ozarks he started an HVAC installation and repair business. Upon retiring from his second career, he was employed at the Camdenton Airport. Nip was a private pilot who enjoyed every opportunity to fly. He was very active in churches he attended, including Webster Groves Christian and Westlake Christian where he loved singing in the choir.

He is survived by his devoted children Christopher (Ann) Mohler, Cheryl (Jack) Kinney, and Caroline (George) Lasho and grandchildren Sam, Emily and Sarah Mohler, Victoria (Andrew) Shepherd, and Jason (fiancee Natalie Yanko) and Colleen Lasho. His loving sister-in-law Martha Jane Mohler preceded him in death and he is survived by his brother Merrick, in addition to nephews Kyle and Steven Thomas and David, Jason, John and Robert Mohler.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Washington University or Community Christian Church, Manchester, Missouri.