Mohler, Nill G. "Nip"

Nip Mohler, a long-time resident of Kirkwood and Sunrise Beach, MO passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at the age of 85 after a battle with Alzheimers.

Services: A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. Visitation preceding beginning at 9:30 a.m. Community Christian Church in Manchester, MO. In lieu of flowers and for further information, please visit www.boppchapel.com