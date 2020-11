Baumann, Nina Marie

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.

Services: Private burial and a celebration of Nina's life will take place this Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angel Guardians, Inc. or Rockwood Gives Back. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. For more information see schrader.com.