Thank you, Ruby, for all that you and Noel did at Ascension for the First Friday Prayer Vigils. He was such a wonderful husband and father and gave of himself to all of us at Ascension. I want you to know that you both are in my rosaries each day in Thanksgiving for all you have done. What a great couple you have made for your kids and for each other. Love, Maureen Bini
Friend
December 14, 2021
Surprise Birthday Cake
September 21, 2021
With sincere sympathy and prayers.
Respectfully,
David Anthony May Jr.
September 21, 2021
September 17, 2021
September 17, 2021
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 14, 2021
May you rest in peace in heaven
September 14, 2021
To a very good and holy man in which we are blessed to have known...And a good strong husband and father. So sad to hear of his passing. He will be missed by many. Out of town when we heard... Our prayers and thoughts for Noel and the family. Sincerely, Kevin Michele McCarty
Kevin and Mixhele McCarty
September 12, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My interaction with him was when he was the president of Filipino American Chamber of Commerce & I was the Vice President. Sincere condolences to Ruby, and her family, wishing you peace during this difficult time.
Dulce Dayawon
September 12, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies. May warm memories comfort you.
September 11, 2021
We pray for Kuya Noel's eternal repose as we know he would be with God as he lived his life trusting in the goodness and mercy of God. Stay safe always.
Iza, Ric, Migz, Cheska and Nelson, John
Rizalee Angeles
September 11, 2021
Hi Ruby, Our condolences to you and your family. I am so shocked to hear about the passing of my dear friend Noel. He was the leader of our group of friends in Makati. It was so much fun growing up with him. We all cried when he migrated to the US. I am so grateful that we were able to visit you in Missouri about 20 years ago. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your children at this very sad time.
Gilbert and Gwen Aquino
September 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family of Noel.
I am a childhood friend of Noel in Palanan. I also know most of his siblings Ramon, Junior, Boy, and Redem. When I was a kid, I even used to play chess with his father, Mr Casino. During those days, neighbors were very close with each other and were like extended family. Some years ago, I met his daughter, Sister Cherubim.
I have wonderful memories of Noel. As kids, he was our leader, organizer, and initiator of events, all good. He was always up to something and was never idle. He was meant for greater things, evidenced by the many lives he touched then and in the US. A few years after he left for the US, he even sent me some dollars to add to my tuition fee. He was about 19 years old then. He will be missed.
To the Casino family, many thanks for decades of warmth and friendship. Distance and time will never erase the good times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Rest in peace, Noel.
Ariel Cantos
September 10, 2021
We are truly blessed and honored to have been lead by Noel and Ruby Casino in the Alliance of the Two Hearts. Our home has been enthroned to Jesus and Mary and we are eternally grateful for this! Our love as a family for the two hearts continues to grow everyday! Our children are very grateful to have been able to serve all the Masses dedicated to Our Lord and Our Lady for 7 yrs and they continually say this will help them to stay close to Jesus throughout their lives. May Almighty God bless Noel with eternal rest in the beautiful embrace of Jesus, Mary and St. Joseph. In the hearts of Jesus and Mary and St. Joseph, The Lavery Family Mark, Laura, Ryan, Lance, Luke, Joseph & Mary Therese
Mark & Laura Lavery
September 10, 2021
Dearest Noel my life and those of all who met you are truly blessed. Rest in peace. To Ruby, Jono, Sister Gianna and family and friends who are all grieving Noel's untimely passing my heartfelt sympathies and prayers during this difficult time. Love you all
September 9, 2021
Let us celebrate his life with us and the ardor by which he will meet our Creator. He has claimed his place in Heaven.
September 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers for Tita Ruby, Jono, and Bim. May Tito Noel rest in peace.
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. I am forever grateful for all the kindness you and Noel gave my daughter and her family.
September 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the whole family. Kuya Noel will be missed.
September 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, you will be in our prayers , may God comfort you through this time of sorrow.
September 9, 2021
With deepest sympathies. Noel will truly be missed.
Peachy, Ed and Jay
September 9, 2021
I offer my deepest Condolence to Tita Ruby, Jono and Sis. Bhem Casino. I loved Kuya Noel so much. He was a very caring and loving Kuya to me when I was in St. Louis. We were together in countless Masses, Prayer Vigils and pilgrimages. I remember his soul before the Holy Altar of God in the Holy Mass. I cherish his memory in my heart forever. Tita Ruby, please be strong po. I love you all: The Casino Family and our Alliance of Two Hearts. You are all in my prayers. - Fr. Abe Arganiosa, Holy Spirit Parish, Nepomoceno St., B.F. Homes, Quezon City, Philippines
September 9, 2021
With deepest sympathy, Ruby and family at this moment of your grief. Condolence...May Noel rest in peace...
September 9, 2021
Tita, Jono and Bim, our family is praying for all of you. May the Lord grant eternal rest and peace to Tito.
Mia, Cherise and Nikko
September 9, 2021
Deepest Sympathy and Prayers
Ruby and Family
September 9, 2021
Deepest Sympathy and Prayers Ruby and Family
September 9, 2021
Sorry for the untimely death of your husband
Heartfelt condolences
Sending love and prayers
September 9, 2021
Condolences and prayers to you Ruby and your familyMay your husband Noel rest in peace