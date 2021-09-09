My deepest condolences to the family of Noel.



I am a childhood friend of Noel in Palanan. I also know most of his siblings Ramon, Junior, Boy, and Redem. When I was a kid, I even used to play chess with his father, Mr Casino. During those days, neighbors were very close with each other and were like extended family. Some years ago, I met his daughter, Sister Cherubim.



I have wonderful memories of Noel. As kids, he was our leader, organizer, and initiator of events, all good. He was always up to something and was never idle. He was meant for greater things, evidenced by the many lives he touched then and in the US. A few years after he left for the US, he even sent me some dollars to add to my tuition fee. He was about 19 years old then. He will be missed.



To the Casino family, many thanks for decades of warmth and friendship. Distance and time will never erase the good times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.



Rest in peace, Noel.



Ariel Cantos

