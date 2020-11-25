Menu
Noel F. Schneider

Schneider, Noel F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. Schneider (nee Turner); dear father of Karen (Mike) Wilson, Sandra (Jim) Griffin, Gayle Schneider, Karen (Dal) Gudic and Michelle (Brian) Wetter; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 28, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (City) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses or contributions to St. Vincent DePaul (St. Mary Magdalen-City) appreciated. Visitation Friday,

4- 7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
28
Service
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
GUEST BOOK
