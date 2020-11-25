Schneider, Noel F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. Schneider (nee Turner); dear father of Karen (Mike) Wilson, Sandra (Jim) Griffin, Gayle Schneider, Karen (Dal) Gudic and Michelle (Brian) Wetter; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 28, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (City) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses or contributions to St. Vincent DePaul (St. Mary Magdalen-City) appreciated. Visitation Friday,

4- 7 p.m.