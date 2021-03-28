Fraser, Norma Jean

(nee Eckert) passed away peacefully in St. Louis, MO on March 26, 2021, at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel M. Fraser, Sr. She was the much loved mother of Daniel M. Fraser Jr. (Wendy), Julia M. Fraser (Thierry Defechereux), and Carrie F. Eisenbeis (Jack); the adoring grandmother to Natalie, MacKenzie, and William Fraser; Jaclyn (Clare), John, James (Mack), and August Eisenbeis; and Emma Defechereux; and the cherished sister to the late Joseph Eckert and Maribeth (Michael) Hibbett.

Norma was born to the late Herbert Eckert and Pearl Eckert Lorey (nee Eckerle) and was raised in Jasper, IN. She attended St. Joseph's Nursing School in Louisville, KY and went on to receive her BS in Nursing from St. Louis University. Norma was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, a volunteer to many causes, and devoted her life to supporting those around her.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, 676 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Memory Care Home Solutions (memorycarehs.org). Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com