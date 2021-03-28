Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Jean Fraser
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Fraser, Norma Jean

(nee Eckert) passed away peacefully in St. Louis, MO on March 26, 2021, at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel M. Fraser, Sr. She was the much loved mother of Daniel M. Fraser Jr. (Wendy), Julia M. Fraser (Thierry Defechereux), and Carrie F. Eisenbeis (Jack); the adoring grandmother to Natalie, MacKenzie, and William Fraser; Jaclyn (Clare), John, James (Mack), and August Eisenbeis; and Emma Defechereux; and the cherished sister to the late Joseph Eckert and Maribeth (Michael) Hibbett.

Norma was born to the late Herbert Eckert and Pearl Eckert Lorey (nee Eckerle) and was raised in Jasper, IN. She attended St. Joseph's Nursing School in Louisville, KY and went on to receive her BS in Nursing from St. Louis University. Norma was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, a volunteer to many causes, and devoted her life to supporting those around her.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, 676 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Memory Care Home Solutions (memorycarehs.org). Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Mary Queen of Peace
676 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sympathy to the family. Identify to high school with Norma in Jasper,IN. Norma was quiet & very nice to everyone.
Doris Austin
March 29, 2021
You have my sympathy. I went to school with Norma in Jasper In. I would like for someone in the family to text me so I can relay some of the information to my classmates. We would really be interested in knowing a few things about Norma. .Thanks.
Bob Miller
March 28, 2021
Jack and Dan were classmates at SLU Medical School and shared many reunions and memories of Dan and Norma. May they rest in Peace.
Jack and Lucy Carmody
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results