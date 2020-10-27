Pipitone, Norma K.

(nee Kocher) went to be with the Lord October 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Santino "Sam" for 58 years. Married on February 5, 1955. Loving daughter of the late Fred and Elsie Kocher of Festus, MO. Dearest mother of Jan (Bob) Kowalik and the late Julie (Stuart) Sieveking. Loving grandmother of Matt (Wendee) Kowalik, Megan (Kevin) Hughes, and Bryan (Jasmine) Sieveking. Loving great-grandmother of Lucas, Radek, Isabelle, Jillian and Allison. Dear sister-in-law of Jennie Pipitone.

A graduate of St. John's Mercy School of Nursing, Class of 1950. Services: Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, St. Peters, MO. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, 907 Jungermann Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376, would be appreciated. Masks are required.