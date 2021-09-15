God Bless you, Norma. I am forever grateful for your friendship and love. Ever calm and serene, you selflessly prayed for all of us. You encouraged us to explore our Faith and believe in ourselves. Ever learning, you taught me the importance of education and tranquil thought. Thank you for taking us on great adventures. Thank you for the beautiful handwritten recipes and delicious treats. Thank you for welcoming all of us into your home. As you held all of us in your heart, know that you will be in our hearts forever.

Kerry Allen September 17, 2021