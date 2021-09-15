God Bless you, Norma. I am forever grateful for your friendship and love. Ever calm and serene, you selflessly prayed for all of us. You encouraged us to explore our Faith and believe in ourselves. Ever learning, you taught me the importance of education and tranquil thought. Thank you for taking us on great adventures. Thank you for the beautiful handwritten recipes and delicious treats. Thank you for welcoming all of us into your home. As you held all of us in your heart, know that you will be in our hearts forever.
Kerry Allen
September 17, 2021
The Harbowy Family
September 14, 2021
Aunt Norma was beautiful inside and out. Heaven gained a precious angel.
Colleen Harbowy
Family
September 14, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Your mom was such a beautiful person inside and out.
Rosemary Pellegrino OConnor
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
Norma was always a positive force in my life. She always knew how to bring a smile to my face in times when it was most needed. I will miss her thoughtfulness, support, her laughter, and our afternoon phone calls over coffee and afternoon re-sale shopping trips. Norm..I will always look up towards heaven for your shining star at night and know you are watching over all of us who love you. Walk proudly on those streets of gold
Jeanine Riddle
Friend
September 14, 2021
Norma was a remarkable woman. She had grace, style, faith, love and the fantastic ability of making one feel like a beloved friend each time you met. Blessings to her, her family and friends who will miss her terribly. I will remember her so fondly and with love.
Tracy Zotta
Friend
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
She was quite the lady. Helped me with a ton of great advice. She will me missed dearly.