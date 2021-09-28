Wolfrum, Norma Fay

died Sept. 24, 2021, at Laclede Groves in Webster Groves, Missouri. She was 89. She was born in California, Mo., to John and Ollie (Cook) Haldiman.

Norma enjoyed traveling with friends, gardening, reading and listening to music. She worked for many years in the Webster University business office. Norma treasured her many life-long friendships and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was mother to Bob Wolfrum (Marcia Koenig), Julie McHugh (Peter) and Jill Broz (David); "Gram" to Calvin Broz, Alex Wolfrum (Kim McKeever), Madeline Broz Wittenburg (Lucas), Sarah McHugh, Alice McHugh and Sophie Broz. She was preceded in death by her brother John Haldiman, and her sister Ruby Kuhlman.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.