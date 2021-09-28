Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Fay Wolfrum

Wolfrum, Norma Fay

died Sept. 24, 2021, at Laclede Groves in Webster Groves, Missouri. She was 89. She was born in California, Mo., to John and Ollie (Cook) Haldiman.

Norma enjoyed traveling with friends, gardening, reading and listening to music. She worked for many years in the Webster University business office. Norma treasured her many life-long friendships and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was mother to Bob Wolfrum (Marcia Koenig), Julie McHugh (Peter) and Jill Broz (David); "Gram" to Calvin Broz, Alex Wolfrum (Kim McKeever), Madeline Broz Wittenburg (Lucas), Sarah McHugh, Alice McHugh and Sophie Broz. She was preceded in death by her brother John Haldiman, and her sister Ruby Kuhlman.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.