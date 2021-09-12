Doskal, Norman Dennie

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Yvonne C. Doskal; cherished son of the late Josef and Barbara Doskal; devoted father of Christina (Bob) Williford, Norman (Barbara) Doskal, Jr. and Julie (Tom) Doskal; loving grandfather of Eric (Lindi) Williford, Kristi (Don) Loughridge, Sarah Williford, Kelly (Michael) Maynard and Daniel Doskal; treasured great-grandfather of Janie, Jackson, Elias, Liam, Avery and Maxton; dear brother of the late Anthony (Fern) Doskal, the late Joe Doskal, the late Hilda (Roy) Casey, Maryann (The late Bob) Conreux, and Fred (the late Betty) Doskal, dear brother-in-law William LaVelle.

Norman proudly and honorably served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed shuffleboard, watching Cardinals Baseball, his garden, spending time and telling stories to his family, and especially fishing. Norman was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Norman's name to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service Monday, September 20, 2021, 12pm at Baue Cave Springs. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visit Baue.com