Fortier, Norman Frank

Thurs., March 4, 2021. Beloved son of the late Rose and Robert Fortier; dear brother of Mamie Des Champ, Robert, Elmer, George, Albert and Lorena Fortier; dear uncle of Fredia (Ted) Chyn; our dear great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service at Lake Charles Cemetery, 7775 St. Charles Rock Rd., Mon., March 8, 1 p.m.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com