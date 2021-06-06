Menu
Norman Joseph Hosenfelt
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Hosenfelt, Norman Joseph

passed away, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Loving father of Rob (Lauren) Hosenfelt, Erica (Kyle) Wagner, Alicia (Anthony) Boyd and Nicole (Brian Sontheimer) Hosenfelt. Beloved Pop Pop of Brooklyn, Kennedy, Ella and Aviana. Dear son of Robert and Marilyn Hosenfelt (nee: Hormberg).

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Louis Zoo. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Jun
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Norman - you were one of the first that we met when moving to STL 32 years ago - a very funny and witty guy who we always enjoyed your company and didn't get to spend enough time with. We are so sorry to learn of your passing months later. A good soul. Rest in peace Norm - you left behind many who loved you and many great memories.
Carolyn and Dan Mooney
Friend
July 15, 2021
Our prayers and condolences for your loss.
Patricia/Steve Reagan/Weber
Friend
June 9, 2021
Will always remember babysitting you down in the Ozarks at Aunt Julia's house with your Mom & Dad the memories will always be with me
Richard L Miller
Family
June 8, 2021
RIP Norm..I can't believe you have left our existence but you will always be in our memories..I was blessed to know you and crossed paths in the years we worked together..you were always a kind and funny man..you will be missed

Donna Netemeyer
Coworker
June 8, 2021
I remember fondly when we were kids how he made family and friend gatherings all the better. My heart goes out to his family.
Diane (Holdenried ) Asyre
June 8, 2021
A golden heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands at rest, God broke out hearts to prove to us he only takes the best, Although his heart stopped beating his love will forever remain, His absence put upon our heart a very heavy strain, For now he is in a place of everlasting rest, We just have to understand that god , He only takes the best.
You will be missed by all of us who knew you and loved you ! We never saw you without a smile, the world was a better place with you in it. Love Kel
Kelly Ewen
Friend
June 8, 2021
Always the best dressed dude in the room!
Dave Metzener
Family
June 7, 2021
Sending prayers for peace and healing.
Richard and Vicki Wagner
Family
June 7, 2021
Norman what a great guy, to whom I wish had more time to see! My memories and prayers are with you! I do believe your children and parents will keep you alive in there memories!! Love❤
Debbie Branson
Family
June 7, 2021
Norm was a great guy. I worked with him at Faultless Linen for many years . He loved to joke around, but was so dedicated to the company and working hard, above and beyond all the time. He will be missed greatly.
mark spence
Coworker
June 7, 2021
There are no words to express, just please accept our condolences, Bob and Marilyn. We love you and will continue to remember you in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve and Reenie Kietzman
Friend
June 6, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jon & Margie Carlson
Friend
June 6, 2021
Very sorry to read about the passing of your son. Marcella Depke, Claymont School.
Marcella Depke
Brother
June 6, 2021
I remember Norman when I worked for his Dad Bob at Packaging Consultants and Norman was just a teenager. He started working for the company and he and his Dad Bob and Mom Marilyn were wonderful and they all felt like family. I have a great picture of a PCI Christmas Party in 1980 with both Bob and Norman in it along with the other members of the PCI family and seeing Norman when he was so young in that picture makes it hard to have to say goodbye.
Lori Hoisington
June 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers or with you.
Sharon leonard
Other
June 6, 2021
We will miss him. He always had his mom and dad and their friends at the top of his to do list. One of those friends , Kathy Grant
Katherine Grant
Friend
June 4, 2021
Bob and Marilyn, I am so sorry to hear about Norman. Please know my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May God give you comfort & peace.
Ron Preston
Friend
June 4, 2021
Sending prayers for peace for Norm’s family! I went to High School with Norm and then became distantly related through his cousin, Joe. Over the years we ran into each other here and there and he always went out of his way to be friendly! Norm was kind hearted and fun loving! Prayers for his family during this difficult time!
Vicki Pandolfo
Classmate
June 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janet McGinnis
Coworker
June 2, 2021
My heart aches for family and friends at the loss of Norman---so young. I will remember him in my prayers always.
dolores hormberg
Family
June 2, 2021
My dear friend Norm!
This breaks my heart to no ends. We recently became friends at the lake. We helped each other with our condos and you were always there to my rescue. I will truly miss you. What will I do without your witty remarks and crazy comebacks! Rest in Peace my friend. My prayers go out to your family at this tough time. Love Ya Norm!!!
Annette Lucero
Friend
June 1, 2021
My hear is heavy hearing about this tragedy. Norm was like a second dad to me throughout high school.

I’d spend weekends at the Hosenfelt house, begging him for rides to the mall. He was such a goofy lighthearted man. Any time I’d see him I was always greeted with a big smile and a wave asking how I was doing.
The world is a little darker without that bright lighted human. My heart is with his parents and children... forever is never long enough, and I’m no stranger to this grief.

Sending all the love to Erica, Alicia, Nicki & Rob and Grandma & Grandpa Hosenefelt
Aimee Schroeder
Friend
June 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Robert & Marilyn on the death of your son, will keep you in my prayers.
Mary Buschmeyer
Family
May 31, 2021
We can’t express how deeply Dave & I are saddened by your loss. Norm will be remembered by his infectious smile and his joy for life. Just saw him a few weeks ago . He will be deeply missed.
David and Susan Pisoni
Family
May 31, 2021
My deepest sympathies on the loss of Norm. I became friends with Norm a few years ago playing golf in Orlando. He was a great guy and will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers to his family.
Dan Mohan
Friend
May 31, 2021
Such very sad news. I remember playing together as kids and cooking out with our parents and extended families at my grandparents clubhouse during hot summer months. Always fun fun fun. Always a sweet guy. God speed dear Norman. Sending prayers up of comfort for Bob, Marilyn and all of his family.
Peggy Talenski Skirball
Friend
May 31, 2021
So many memories, I just don’t know where to start but all of them involved you being friendly, funny and outgoing. You truly had a heart of gold
Dennis St John
Family
May 30, 2021
I'm very deeply saddened about the loss of Norm & still have a difficult time grasping this.
Norm was always the guy we looked forward to seeing & his attitude was always positive.
We'll remember him as the thoughtful, wonderful great one that he was & always will be.
John Miller
Family
May 30, 2021
