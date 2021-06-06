Hosenfelt, Norman Joseph

passed away, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Loving father of Rob (Lauren) Hosenfelt, Erica (Kyle) Wagner, Alicia (Anthony) Boyd and Nicole (Brian Sontheimer) Hosenfelt. Beloved Pop Pop of Brooklyn, Kennedy, Ella and Aviana. Dear son of Robert and Marilyn Hosenfelt (nee: Hormberg).

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Louis Zoo. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.