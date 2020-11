Henslee, Norman L.

Tues., Nov. 3, 2020. Dear husband of the late Shirley Henslee (nee Medlock); dear father of Kent (Jeanette) and Randy (Beverly Henslee; devoted grandfather; great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Proud WWII veteran. Retiree of the Kirkwood Police Department after 34 years of service.

Services: Private funeral of KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.