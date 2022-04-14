I am so sorry to hear of his passing. I have fond memories of his kindness from my childhood and he was always SO good to my grandma next door, you all were! Thank you for always being kind to Betty and lending her Casey for company May you Rest In Peace.
Laura Tenholder (Hixson)
Acquaintance
April 13, 2022
Steve and family, So sorry to hear about your father/grandfather. Keep all your special memories close to your heart.❤ Teresa Milligan
Teresa Milligan
Friend
April 13, 2022
I met Gene and his lovely wife Marian through Mickey Benson. Mickey knew Gene all his life since he was 10 yrs. old. A dear friend and like a family member. We enjoyed taking lunches to Gene and Marian's house on several occasions and listening to great stories that were all filled with laughter and wonderful life. RIP Moe, you were a joy to know.
Ruth Murphy
Friend
April 13, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.