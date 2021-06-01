Menu
Norman William Plume
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Plume, Norman William

of Foristell, MO, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Karen G. Plume; cherished son of the late Norman William Sr., and Myrtle A. Plume; devoted father of Richard (Brenda) Plume, Sherry (Kenneth) Cormier, and Robert Plume; loving grandfather of Taylor and Brandin Cormier; dear brother of Myrtle (the late Don) Walsh and Maryann Otradovec. Norman is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Servicefollows at 1 p.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriner's Hospital for Children. Visit Baue.com for full obituary.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Jun
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
