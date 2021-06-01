Plume, Norman William

of Foristell, MO, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Karen G. Plume; cherished son of the late Norman William Sr., and Myrtle A. Plume; devoted father of Richard (Brenda) Plume, Sherry (Kenneth) Cormier, and Robert Plume; loving grandfather of Taylor and Brandin Cormier; dear brother of Myrtle (the late Don) Walsh and Maryann Otradovec. Norman is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Servicefollows at 1 p.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriner's Hospital for Children. Visit Baue.com for full obituary.