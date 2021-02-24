Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Norwin G. Heimos
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Heimos, Norwin G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of fifty years, Shirley A. (nee Juengermann). Dearest and loving father of Mary Jo LaBarge (Mark), Patty Weinwurm (Paul), Norwin Jr., Micky Byland (Bill), Annie Stanley (Bill), George (Laurie), Bernard (Rosella), John (Tracy), and Amy Morris (Craig). Cherished grandfather of Eric, Ryan, Christina, Lisa, Kim, Nick, Brittany, B.J., Kelsey, Bill III, Sammie, Rachel, Adam, Geoffrey, Hannah Pearl, Eric, Christian, Jason, Pam, Abby, Hannah, Callahan, Josh and Lauryn. Cherished great-grandfather of Rhys, Madi, Aaron, Gabby, Gus, Cooper, Parker, Aiden, Sutton, Hudson, Jason, Jackson, Henry, Lydia, Nora, Ricky, Emily, Hudson, Brooklyn, Mason and Russel. Dearest son of the late George and Elizabeth Heimos; dearest son in law of the late Ben and Millie Juengerman; dear father in law of the late Rosa Heimos; dear brother of the late Verna, Clinton, Grace and Mary Fern; dear brother-in-law of the late Joan and Art Brinkmeyer. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to so many. Forever grateful to Norwin's Caregiving Angels: Linda, Sharon, Cathy, Judy and Janet. Norwin was a leader, visionary and innovator in the horticulture industry for 70 years. He was always mindful and generous to those in need.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, Saturday, February 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9750 Sappington Road, for a 10:00 a.m. private family and relative funeral Mass. Mass will be live-streamed at https://sclparish.org. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to St. Catherine Laboure St. Vincent de Paul Society, 9750 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63126 and Box Back Parkinson's Rock Steady Boxing - STL - Fenton, 908 Claymark Drive, St. Louis, MO 63131. Visitation Friday, February 26, 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All COVID protocols will be followed at the visitation and Mass.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Feb
27
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Feb
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
9750 Sappington Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
The Heimos family will always hold a special place close to my heart. I grew up with them in the greatest neighborhood ever. Mr. Heimos inspired me to this day because of his persistent work ethic. He was kind, generous and along with his beautiful wife Shirley raised 9 wonderful kids. I am so blessed to know them. May your awesome Dad and Mom rest in peace in heaven forever and may the Good Lord Bless them!
Carolyn Catanzaro Tumminia
March 15, 2021
NGH Pioneer Family Friend Boss I have watched the Heimos clan grow up. What a wonderful family! Too many stories, not enough time- the one that sticks out...Norwin and Shirley on the couch with a big bowl of popcorn watching Johnny Carson. God bless the family I learned at from him C E Sheppard
Chuck Sheppard
March 11, 2021
Your Friends at Flopak
March 2, 2021
I remember growing up in St. Louis. Norwin was a truly remarkable and respectable individual. I admired, cherished, and looked up him for the lasting impression he left on me. I have fond memories of touring the greenhouses on Gravois, with the St. Louis Growers Association. I can recall purchasing rooted cuttings from Norwin and Spencer at Sappington, to grow on. I remember his voice calling me at Easter with the last of the Lily crop that finished. A lasting impression to say the least, I could go on and on. I'm growing and selling plants in Florida now, but will never forget Norwin. May God Bless You. Rest in Peace My Dear Friend. Bill Biedenstein
Bill Biedenstein
March 1, 2021
I always loved, admired and respected your father. Norwin had a tough, strict, exacting armature preserving his heart of gold. His sense of humor was captivating, especially when his eyes twinkled when he commented on a Benny Hill episode. He was a special man. Accept my condolence for your loss.
Pete Pagano
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You & your family will be in my prayers.
Jean Naslund
February 27, 2021
Mary Jo, My prayers are with you and your family. My father always spoke fondly of your dad from produce row.
Anna Giebe
February 26, 2021
Express Seed Company
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Fathers death. He is with your Mom in heaven. Pat & Don Hagen
Pat Hagen
February 25, 2021
Our sympathies to your entire family in the loss of Norwin Sr. Reunited with Shirley and all the loved ones who have gone before him at last. Sending our condolences your way.
Jeff and Chris Comotto
February 25, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Heimos family,he will be missed but he´s in heaven with the love of his life FOREVER
Sharon Vierling
February 25, 2021
Our sympathies to all of you. Loved working with your dad over the years. The first time we met and we realized our connection he told me I was like one of the family. I respected Norwin and will always remember him as a kind and gentle man.
JoAnn Vosse
February 25, 2021
Thanks for being so good to Dad.
Linda Sauer O'Donnell
February 24, 2021
Our love and prayers go to the Heimos family on the loss of a truly unique man & father & grandfather et al.
Brenda & Cliff Seliga
February 24, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. May he rest in the Lord´s peace.
Kate Nolan Hagan
February 24, 2021
Norm was a modest Chaminade classmate who built a fabulous business and helped Shirley raise an admirable family. I'm glad they're together again.
David Wilmot
February 24, 2021
Thinking of the entire Heimos family as you go through this time. I know your dad was one of a kind and that he will be greatly missed. I am sure he and your mom are having a grand reunion in heaven. Hugs
Sharon Schloss
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results