Heimos, Norwin G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of fifty years, Shirley A. (nee Juengermann). Dearest and loving father of Mary Jo LaBarge (Mark), Patty Weinwurm (Paul), Norwin Jr., Micky Byland (Bill), Annie Stanley (Bill), George (Laurie), Bernard (Rosella), John (Tracy), and Amy Morris (Craig). Cherished grandfather of Eric, Ryan, Christina, Lisa, Kim, Nick, Brittany, B.J., Kelsey, Bill III, Sammie, Rachel, Adam, Geoffrey, Hannah Pearl, Eric, Christian, Jason, Pam, Abby, Hannah, Callahan, Josh and Lauryn. Cherished great-grandfather of Rhys, Madi, Aaron, Gabby, Gus, Cooper, Parker, Aiden, Sutton, Hudson, Jason, Jackson, Henry, Lydia, Nora, Ricky, Emily, Hudson, Brooklyn, Mason and Russel. Dearest son of the late George and Elizabeth Heimos; dearest son in law of the late Ben and Millie Juengerman; dear father in law of the late Rosa Heimos; dear brother of the late Verna, Clinton, Grace and Mary Fern; dear brother-in-law of the late Joan and Art Brinkmeyer. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to so many. Forever grateful to Norwin's Caregiving Angels: Linda, Sharon, Cathy, Judy and Janet. Norwin was a leader, visionary and innovator in the horticulture industry for 70 years. He was always mindful and generous to those in need.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, Saturday, February 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9750 Sappington Road, for a 10:00 a.m. private family and relative funeral Mass. Mass will be live-streamed at https://sclparish.org. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to St. Catherine Laboure St. Vincent de Paul Society, 9750 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63126 and Box Back Parkinson's Rock Steady Boxing - STL - Fenton, 908 Claymark Drive, St. Louis, MO 63131. Visitation Friday, February 26, 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All COVID protocols will be followed at the visitation and Mass.