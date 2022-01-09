Huda, Nurul

passed away on December 17, 2021, at the age of 87. He is survived by Syeda Roushan Huda, his wife of 55 years, and five children: three sons, Adam (Smita Asare) of Marin, CA, and Piruz (Uzma Khan) and Hafiz, both of Seattle, WA; and two daughters, Parvin of Washington, D.C., and Jasmine (Peter LeBlanc, Jr.) of University City. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Rohan Asare of Marin, CA, and Sofia Huda of Seattle, WA.

Born in West Bengal, India, Nurul Huda trained as an ophthalmologist, receiving his medical degree from Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, in 1960. Following an internship in Derby, CT, he completed a general surgery residency at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Louis in 1964 and then served for three years as Chief Resident in Ophthalmology at the historic Homer G. Phillips Hospital, at that time a teaching and training hospital as well as the city's preeminent hospital dedicated to African-Americans' care. In 1966, Nurul Huda returned to India to marry Syeda Roushan Begum, also a native of West Bengal, India. For approximately four decades, he had a private ophthalmology practice in East St. Louis, IL, while also maintaining appointments at several hospitals in St. Louis and IL.

Nurul and Syeda Roushan Huda formed part of the first wave of Indian immigrants who settled in St. Louis during the 1960s. Over the years, the Huda family resided in West County, first in Frontenac and then in Town & Country. Nurul Huda especially cherished two memories spanning his long life in the St. Louis area: visiting the Gateway Arch site in 1965, just prior to the placement of the final segment, and viewing the total solar eclipse in August 2017 with family members from his back porch. Nurul Huda was a generous supporter of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis and its two mosques, particularly the Ballwin mosque, and also provided substantial assistance to his extended family in West Bengal. The Huda family requests that individuals make contributions in his memory to charities of their choice or to the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.