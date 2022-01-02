I was Sandy, Olga and Len’s UPS man at their gift basket shop on Clayton road for the entire time that they owned the shop. We got along immediately and I was treated like family when I made my deliveries and pickups. I worked closely with Len, who was in charge of shipping and receiving. Olga even brought in her fabulous home cooking for lunch every day and invited me to join them for lunch. I made a point to schedule my lunch hour when I made my delivery to the shop. Olga, Len, Sandy and I would enjoy Olga’s fabulous cooking and share conversation. We continued this tradition for over ten tears. Olga even shared her famous apple crumb pie recipe with me , which I still have. It has become a tradition for me to make Olga’s special pie for every holiday and special occasions. Even though I have been retired from UPS for over ten years I still tried to meet with Olga, Sandy and Larry once a year for lunch. I will miss her sparkling personality and sharp wit. I know Olga and Len are walking hand in hand in Paradise.



Larry Atkinson

Retired UPS driver











Larry Atkinson Friend January 5, 2022