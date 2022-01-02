Olga, I will miss you so much. We shared a lot of good times together. You were always so kind and generous. I loved all the beautiful handmade scarfs you made me. I enjoyed all our lunch and dinner dates. Olga, you will be missed by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless you and your family.
Susan & John Rooney
Friend
January 6, 2022
I met Olga through her wonderful daughter, Sandy. Olga was one of the sweetest ladies that I ever met. She always had a smile on her face and loved to go places: theater, restaurants, ballgames, you name it!! Sandy and Larry took her wherever she wanted to go! Olga will be deeply missed by many. Prayers and hugs to her entire family for strength and healing during this difficult time. Love to all ❤
Kathy Miller
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
Olga, was a wonderful lady and I truly enjoyed her friendship and her cooking. She will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to meet her.
DONNA KOYN
Friend
January 6, 2022
I was Sandy, Olga and Len’s UPS man at their gift basket shop on Clayton road for the entire time that they owned the shop. We got along immediately and I was treated like family when I made my deliveries and pickups. I worked closely with Len, who was in charge of shipping and receiving. Olga even brought in her fabulous home cooking for lunch every day and invited me to join them for lunch. I made a point to schedule my lunch hour when I made my delivery to the shop. Olga, Len, Sandy and I would enjoy Olga’s fabulous cooking and share conversation. We continued this tradition for over ten tears. Olga even shared her famous apple crumb pie recipe with me , which I still have. It has become a tradition for me to make Olga’s special pie for every holiday and special occasions. Even though I have been retired from UPS for over ten years I still tried to meet with Olga, Sandy and Larry once a year for lunch. I will miss her sparkling personality and sharp wit. I know Olga and Len are walking hand in hand in Paradise.
Larry Atkinson Retired UPS driver
Larry Atkinson
Friend
January 5, 2022
I worked with Olga at Lutheran Senior Services and she always made my work day an amazing one! She always had a smile on her face & the kindest voice. I will definitely miss my girl!! Prayers for all of the family!!! You are all in my thoughts.
Mollie Ross
Friend
January 4, 2022
I always enjoyed seeing Olga so excited at Stages theater. I don’t think there was a production she was bored at. I’ll miss her smiling face. Sandy you were the BEST daughter!
Deb Jeffers
Friend
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all of Olga’s family. I never met you in person, but through Olga I felt like I knew all of you. I was one of her adopted daughters having met her through Eastern Star when I was a student in London. We stayed in touch (at least at Christmas) through our letters. It was always a special occasion when one arrived and heartbreaking when this year’s Christmas card came back. I have been privileged to call her not just an Eastern Star sister, but also a dear friend.
Carolyn Cribbie
Friend
January 4, 2022
Don and Family,
My condolences on the loss of your Mother.
Wayne Rosenthal (Saint Louis, Mo)
Wayne Rosenthal
January 2, 2022
What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful woman. I never met her but now have a vision of her lovely life. My sincere sympathy to Don and Sandy and all who knew and loved her.
Sally Byron
Friend
January 2, 2022
I lived next door to Olga and Leonard. Olga became my adopted Mom and I loved her. She provided love, kindness, and generosity. She was a fabulous cook and sent over many delicious leftovers. She was always there for me. Many great times were had with her entire family. She is with Len, the love of her life. Thank you Olga. May you Rest In Peace
Linda Roop
Friend
January 2, 2022
Fond memories of your family stopping by for a visit after dinner at the old Luigi's on Watson. Your mom's laugh was infectious, sitting in our kitchen chatting about anything and everything. Memorable times, indeed... RIP
Steve Pesek
Family
December 31, 2021
We loved you dearly and will miss you forever. May you be eternally rewarded in heaven for all of your love, generosity and caring. We enjoyed and cherished your (and Len's ) friendship. As one of your "adopted" families, we were lucky to have lived next door to such wonderful neighbors for so many years. We cherish and will always remember all of the great get-togethers, dinners and good times we were able to share with you and Len. Rest in peace , you earned it!
John E. Polonye
Friend
December 31, 2021
In loving memory of a lady (along with her beloved husband, Leonard, we like second parents to me. I was fortunate to lived next door to them for about 10 years. She always saved her leftover meals for and she was a great cook, so how lucky was I. May she rest in peace right next to Len.
Michael Browne
Neighbor
December 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.