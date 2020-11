Stohldrier, Oliver H.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Corene M. Stohldrier (nee Welch); our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Wednesday, November 4, 11 a..m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.