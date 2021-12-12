Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Opal G. Landgraf

Landgraf, Opal G.

Opal G. Landgraf, 95, passed away at her residence in Kirkwood, MO on Friday, November 19, 2021. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Herman J. Landgraf (Bud) and wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Survivors include son, Thomas (Rose) Landgraf; daughter, Loraine (Don) Batch and grandchildren; Clayton Batch, James (Mary) Oldendorph and Jessica (Dan) Coffey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Martha Mae Russell; daughter, Charlene; sister, Pauline (Ted) Gray; brother, Thurman (Mae) Russell and son, James E. Oldendorph.

Opal was born and raised in Lesterville, MO near the Black River before moving to St. Louis, where she met her husband, Bud, and together they settled in Kirkwood, MO and raised a family. Opal worked and retired from Food Service in the Kirkwood School District. She was a past member of the Kirkwood Kultivators Gardening Club as well as an active participant for many years with the Kirkwood retired (KRTA) teachers group. Opal enjoyed the outdoor wildlife, garage sales with friends, gardening and sewing 'one of a kind' quilts.

Opal's love and guidance through life will be forever missed by all. God Bless her!

Services: Service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Thursday, December 16 at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be to the Kirkwood School Foundation, 314-213-6100.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Service
11:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.