Landgraf, Opal G.

Opal G. Landgraf, 95, passed away at her residence in Kirkwood, MO on Friday, November 19, 2021. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Herman J. Landgraf (Bud) and wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Survivors include son, Thomas (Rose) Landgraf; daughter, Loraine (Don) Batch and grandchildren; Clayton Batch, James (Mary) Oldendorph and Jessica (Dan) Coffey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Martha Mae Russell; daughter, Charlene; sister, Pauline (Ted) Gray; brother, Thurman (Mae) Russell and son, James E. Oldendorph.

Opal was born and raised in Lesterville, MO near the Black River before moving to St. Louis, where she met her husband, Bud, and together they settled in Kirkwood, MO and raised a family. Opal worked and retired from Food Service in the Kirkwood School District. She was a past member of the Kirkwood Kultivators Gardening Club as well as an active participant for many years with the Kirkwood retired (KRTA) teachers group. Opal enjoyed the outdoor wildlife, garage sales with friends, gardening and sewing 'one of a kind' quilts.

Opal's love and guidance through life will be forever missed by all. God Bless her!

Services: Service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Thursday, December 16 at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be to the Kirkwood School Foundation, 314-213-6100.