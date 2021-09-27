Maricic, Opal Jean

(nee Morris) Friday, September 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Mathew T. Maricic Jr.; dear mother of Michael (Debbie) Maricic, Dennis Maricic, Robin (Mark) Vanderpool and Joseph (Barbara) Maricic; dear grandmother of Sarah, Elizabeth, Rachel, Meryl, Ashley and Lindsey; dear great-grandmother of Becky, Katie, Michael, Dominic, Faye, Luke, Lily, Raelynn, Logan, Penelope, Quinn and great-grandson to be. Dear sister of the late Edward Morris, Gerald Morris and Carol Hloben; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 30, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Opal was a longtime member of Kingshighway Baptist Church. Contributions to The Humane Society of Missouri appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.