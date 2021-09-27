Menu
Opal Jean Maricic
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Maricic, Opal Jean

(nee Morris) Friday, September 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Mathew T. Maricic Jr.; dear mother of Michael (Debbie) Maricic, Dennis Maricic, Robin (Mark) Vanderpool and Joseph (Barbara) Maricic; dear grandmother of Sarah, Elizabeth, Rachel, Meryl, Ashley and Lindsey; dear great-grandmother of Becky, Katie, Michael, Dominic, Faye, Luke, Lily, Raelynn, Logan, Penelope, Quinn and great-grandson to be. Dear sister of the late Edward Morris, Gerald Morris and Carol Hloben; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 30, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Opal was a longtime member of Kingshighway Baptist Church. Contributions to The Humane Society of Missouri appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
30
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
