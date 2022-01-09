Menu
Osmond "Oz" Conrad
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Kirkwood High School

Conrad, Osmond "Oz"

of Town & Country, MO passed away at home with his family on December 23, 2021. He was 85.

Oz was born on September 16, 1936 in New York City to Lester Conrad and Dorothy (Osmond) Conrad. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra (nee Saar): three children Cynthia (Bill) Kent, Craig Conrad, Karen (Jeff) Harper; eight grandchildren; two brothers Douglas (Isabelle) Conrad and Phillip Conrad.

A 1954 graduate of Kirkwood High School, Oz went to the University of Missouri, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1960 and his MSMA in 1962. Starting at Price Waterhouse, Oz spent his career in accounting. In 1970, he joined Anheuser-Busch, working his way to Vice President - Controller. He retired in 1993.

Oz was known for his devotion to his family, strong faith, extraordinary work ethic and utmost integrity. As a US Army veteran (1956-58), he had a passion for his country and great understanding of our constitution. Through the years, Oz was a generous donor and an active participant in many organizations. He served as a trustee of St. Joseph's Hospital; was the Treasurer for the city of Manchester; was a member of the finance committee for both Carondelet Health Systems and the United Way; served on the Advisory Board at the University of Missouri School of Accountancy; and the City of Town and Country Ways and Means Commission.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Lafayette Industries, 179 Gaywood Drive, Manchester, MO 63021.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Conrad and family: I became acquainted with Oz through the Carondelet Health System corporate office where Oz served on the Finance Committee for a number of years. I worked as the Administrative Assistant to the CFO and enjoyed numerous conversations with Oz during the 5 years I worked there. He was so personable and interesting. It is my pleasure to have made his acquaintance. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Rita Burk
Other
January 11, 2022
Dear Sandra and Family, My connection with your dear husband and father was as the Administrative Assistant for the CEO of the Carondelet Health System. I looked forward to Board meetings because I knew Oz would always be there. He was very friendly and respectful and added a special dimension of knowledge to the meetings. Be assured of my prayerful sympathy and that of the Sisters of St. Joseph.
Sister Maryellen Tierney, CSJ
Other
January 10, 2022
Oz was a member of St. Joseph Hospital of Kirkwood Board of Directors when I was President of the Hospital. Oz was an active and dedicated Board member. His financial advice was extremely valuable to me and the Board. You have my sincere sympathy.
Michael Zilm
January 10, 2022
I send my deepest condolences to the Conrad family. Craig I am glad to have met your dad and speak with him on occasions at various activities and events at the St. Louis Arc. My prayers are with you and your family.
Sonja Preston
Other
January 10, 2022
All of us at the Manchester Walmart will miss Oz very much, Craig don't be a stranger come by to say hello. The Checkers and Employees of the Walmart Manchester location.
Thomas J. Merle
Friend
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Oz' passing. He was such a big part of my life as my boss and mentor. He taught me so much in business and always encouraged me in my pursuit of further education. He certainly had more energy than anyone I have ever known. Your loss is huge for you and your family. Robin and I send you or sympathy.
Lesley deTurk (Vogt)
Work
January 10, 2022
Our prayers and sympathies are with you for the loss of Oz. We love you all.
Brian, Laleh, Caleb and Zoe Harper
Family
January 9, 2022
