Conrad, Osmond "Oz"

of Town & Country, MO passed away at home with his family on December 23, 2021. He was 85.

Oz was born on September 16, 1936 in New York City to Lester Conrad and Dorothy (Osmond) Conrad. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra (nee Saar): three children Cynthia (Bill) Kent, Craig Conrad, Karen (Jeff) Harper; eight grandchildren; two brothers Douglas (Isabelle) Conrad and Phillip Conrad.

A 1954 graduate of Kirkwood High School, Oz went to the University of Missouri, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1960 and his MSMA in 1962. Starting at Price Waterhouse, Oz spent his career in accounting. In 1970, he joined Anheuser-Busch, working his way to Vice President - Controller. He retired in 1993.

Oz was known for his devotion to his family, strong faith, extraordinary work ethic and utmost integrity. As a US Army veteran (1956-58), he had a passion for his country and great understanding of our constitution. Through the years, Oz was a generous donor and an active participant in many organizations. He served as a trustee of St. Joseph's Hospital; was the Treasurer for the city of Manchester; was a member of the finance committee for both Carondelet Health Systems and the United Way; served on the Advisory Board at the University of Missouri School of Accountancy; and the City of Town and Country Ways and Means Commission.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Lafayette Industries, 179 Gaywood Drive, Manchester, MO 63021.