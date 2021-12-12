Menu
Pamela Rose Chase

Chase, Pamela Rose

(nee Auer) of South Saint Louis passed away on December 5, 2021 at the age of 66 after a courageous 6 year battle with ovarian cancer.

Beloved wife for 46 years of Gerald Chase; loving mother of Joseph (Jennifer) Chase, Lori (Christopher) Thoele, and Alison (Matthew) Cagle; adoring grandmother of Riley Rose Thoele; dearest daughter of Ernest and the late Ruth Auer; loving and big sister of Timothy Auer, Thomas Auer, Matthew (Tracey) Auer; sister in law Marilyn Chase, Edmund (Judy) Chase; proceeded in life by Mary Jane (Tom) Sullivan, Cindy Auer, Alice Chase; dear aunt, cousin, and godmother.

Pamela's gentle nature, lack of malice, and love of people made her a friend to many. She was very proud of her children. She worked for many years at Lucas Optometry on South Grand where she was well known to the community around Tower Grove Park. Pamela will be missed.

Services: No services are scheduled at this time. The family will have a small celebration of life memorial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the SLOCA, Saint Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness are appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
