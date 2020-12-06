Copeland, Pamela Jeanne

(nee McCarron), 72, of Chesterfield MO passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Pam was born in St. Louis, MO on September 8, 1948 to the late Joseph W. McCarron and Theodolina 'Teddy' McCarron (nee Ahrens). She attended Visitation Academy and later Maryville University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. She spent her career supporting the family business, Ahrens & McCarron, and working as a teacher in several area schools.

She married David Copeland on November 19, 1971. She was the proud mother of Lauren (Eric) Imlay and Carolyn (Michael) Weiss. Pam, or 'Nonnie' as they lovingly called her, is also survived by her sister Linda Benken (Greg) and four grandchildren Cecelia 'CeCe' and Joseph 'J.D.' Weiss; and Thomas 'Tommy' and John 'Jack' Imlay. Pam was known for her love of animals. Her cats and dogs were her constant companions.

'Pammie' or 'Aunt Pam' as she was often called by many of her nieces, nephews and cousins was devoted to her family. Her greatest joy in life was to take care of her loved ones. Armed with a bag of candy in her purse or a bag of Goldfish, she could solve almost any problem. She could often be found enjoying lunch with her close girlfriends from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ascension Knights of Columbus, sharing stories and photographs of her beloved grandchildren.

Services: A visitation will be held at SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin on Sunday December 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Ascension Church in Chesterfield at 10 a.m. on Monday December 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Pam and her family would appreciate contributions to be made in her honor to Visitation Academy, the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Missouri. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.