Pamela Sue Valentine
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Valentine, Pamela Sue

(nee Lamb), of Saint Louis, MO, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Michael Valentine; cherished daughter of the late Robert and Lorraine Lamb. Devoted mother of the late Heidi Valentine and the late Amy Buckner; dear sister of Nancy (the late Ray) Powers, David Lamb, and the late Robert (Molly) Lamb; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Pamela was married to her dear husband, Michael, for 47 years. They had season passes to the Blue's Games and never passed up an opportunity to watch them play. Pamela was a member of AAUW Woman's league, Patonville Teacher Retirement Group, and Empty Nesters of Girl Scout Group. Pamela enjoyed her career as an elementary school counselor for 39 years. She enjoyed bridge, art, and most of all her dear family whom she cherished deeply. Pamela was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A gathering will be held October 14, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Pam and I began as new teachers at Twillman Elementary. She taught me Bridge and we played in a monthly card club for years. Pam was fun, smart, always willing to help, and will be greatly missed.
Murnai and Bill Winter
October 13, 2021
Your in our Prayers and thoughts Mike. Our deepest Sympathy.
Dennis and Debbie McBee
October 11, 2021
Our thoughts and Prayers are with you Mike. Our deepest Sympathy.
Dennis and Debbie McBee
October 11, 2021
