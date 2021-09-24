Edited/expanded version to include the titles of 50+ titles of Beatles songs (all in quotations).....our boy Paris would absolutely love it !! Here goes:



Well my brother, "I Want To Tell You"....."From Me To You", I wish I would've said it "Yesterday".....but "Because" I didn't, "I Will" say it now !! "Do You Want To Know A Secret".....I hope "The Long and Winding Road" allows you to "Get Back" to "Something" that makes you happy "Eight Days a Week" !! The "Two Of Us" share lots of great memories and did it "Here, There And Everywhere". I wish we could attend just one more concert and "I Got A Feeling" it may happen one day (can you "Dig It"), just the "Two Of Us"....."Any Time At All".....I'll search for tickets the only way we know how.....and when "I Call Your Name", please "Don't Let Me Down" and be ready to rock on !! If we cross paths again, please "Don't Pass Me By" and give me the appropriate "Hello Goodbye".....don't leave me hanging like "A Fool On The Hill". Enjoy the lifelong concert you're ready to embark upon.....wake up each day "Free As A Bird" starting out with a "Good Morning Good Morning" and ending with a "Good Night".....with a "Good Day Sunshine" sandwiched in-between. As you enter the world above, find yourself that special someone to share life with.....make sure “She’s A Woman”.....it doesn’t matter if her name is “Michelle” or “Julia” or “Lovely Rita” or “Maggie Mae” or “Long Tall Sally” or “Dear Prudence” or “Sexie Sadie” or “Eleanor Rigby” or “Anna” or “Her Majesty” or “Lady Madonna” or “Dizzy Miss Lizzy” or “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” or “Martha My Dear” or “Polythene Pam”.....just make sure “She Loves You”.....show her a great time and cook her one of your favorite dinners capped off with some “Savoy Truffle”.....or take her out somewhere special.....don’t worry if you need “Help” with transportation.....you can always “Drive My Car” or “I’ll Get You” a “Ticket To Ride”, perhaps on the “Yellow Submarine”.....please don’t have any arguments with her and tell her “We Can Work It Out”.



In summary.....”In My Life" I've learned that "All You Need Is Love".....and you provided it to all whose path you crossed !! And in "The End" the love you take is equal to the love you make.....rest easy my brother !!

Barry Shmerelson Friend September 30, 2021