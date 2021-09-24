I think back often to those early bands and my big (band) brother laying down the groove. It’s been years but it seems like Yesterday. You were the one who said to Get Back. Always right on, thanks! HJS
Hunter Sprenger
Friend
November 16, 2021
"and in the end, the love you take is equal to the love, you make" -lennon/mccartney. rock on my friend
Chris Bandera Oesterlei
Friend
October 5, 2021
Paris, You will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in Peace.
Kathie Harnacker
Friend
October 3, 2021
We'll miss you Paris. You were truly one of a kind. RIP and may God bless you with his grace and ever lasting life.
Monty Alton
Friend
October 2, 2021
I remember you always loved to cook. We had some great times.
Christina Grinnell
Friend
October 2, 2021
I miss him already
Stan Tracy
Friend
October 1, 2021
Edited/expanded version to include the titles of 50+ titles of Beatles songs (all in quotations).....our boy Paris would absolutely love it !! Here goes:
Well my brother, "I Want To Tell You"....."From Me To You", I wish I would've said it "Yesterday".....but "Because" I didn't, "I Will" say it now !! "Do You Want To Know A Secret".....I hope "The Long and Winding Road" allows you to "Get Back" to "Something" that makes you happy "Eight Days a Week" !! The "Two Of Us" share lots of great memories and did it "Here, There And Everywhere". I wish we could attend just one more concert and "I Got A Feeling" it may happen one day (can you "Dig It"), just the "Two Of Us"....."Any Time At All".....I'll search for tickets the only way we know how.....and when "I Call Your Name", please "Don't Let Me Down" and be ready to rock on !! If we cross paths again, please "Don't Pass Me By" and give me the appropriate "Hello Goodbye".....don't leave me hanging like "A Fool On The Hill". Enjoy the lifelong concert you're ready to embark upon.....wake up each day "Free As A Bird" starting out with a "Good Morning Good Morning" and ending with a "Good Night".....with a "Good Day Sunshine" sandwiched in-between. As you enter the world above, find yourself that special someone to share life with.....make sure “She’s A Woman”.....it doesn’t matter if her name is “Michelle” or “Julia” or “Lovely Rita” or “Maggie Mae” or “Long Tall Sally” or “Dear Prudence” or “Sexie Sadie” or “Eleanor Rigby” or “Anna” or “Her Majesty” or “Lady Madonna” or “Dizzy Miss Lizzy” or “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” or “Martha My Dear” or “Polythene Pam”.....just make sure “She Loves You”.....show her a great time and cook her one of your favorite dinners capped off with some “Savoy Truffle”.....or take her out somewhere special.....don’t worry if you need “Help” with transportation.....you can always “Drive My Car” or “I’ll Get You” a “Ticket To Ride”, perhaps on the “Yellow Submarine”.....please don’t have any arguments with her and tell her “We Can Work It Out”.
In summary.....”In My Life" I've learned that "All You Need Is Love".....and you provided it to all whose path you crossed !! And in "The End" the love you take is equal to the love you make.....rest easy my brother !!
Barry Shmerelson
Friend
September 30, 2021
R.I.P. Paris, Loved Your Joy of Music and your acceptance and kindness you shared with others, may you hear Beatles Songs till all eternity.
Diane Nelson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Fond memories of special people stay with me. I have those of Paris from the Parkway West days - cool name, great hair, mad drumming skills and friend to all. So sad to hear the news of his passing. I hope family and friends find comfort in their own memories of him. RIP Paris. ❤
Laura (Bryer) Goldwasser
Friend
September 29, 2021
Paris and I went to Parkway West together even though we would only say Hi passing in the halls Paris was someone who would never forget your name. Every class reunion he was there to greet you and ask what was new. Like most high school friends, you stay connected through Facebook. He sure did use that as tool to let us know what was happening in sports, music and his Karaoke whereabouts. Paris, so sad you didn't see the Cardinal Double play against the Cubs and the kind words so many have to say about you. I will miss your posts and seeing you at the reunions. Rest in peace my friend. Sing with the Angels.
Vicki Ficken
Classmate
September 27, 2021
Way too soon brother. We always joked about when I would go first, that I would save ya a spot and this time the drinks would be on me, well, ya finally were able to one-up me... Man, I really miss you, I know you wouldn't want me to shed these tears but it hurts, there's an emptiness I feel. I miss your laugh, your heart, the times we won't have and the conversations that won't ever take place any longer. You were always available to help get me through my darkness as a light guiding me in the right direction and now that your light surrounds me, Im out of the dark but don't know which way to go. One more hug and one last "I love you my friend" is all I wanted. I feel blindsided by you leaving. I'll miss you until we see each other again. Save me a seat, order me a drink and I'll see you soon. Throw in a song too while you're at it. Forever with love my friend. Jeremy
Jeremy Butler
Friend
September 27, 2021
Friend of Paris in grade school and cub scouts with Mrs. Arnot. Reacquainted every few years. Loved throwing snowballs and sledding at full speed. Paris was decisive when I was not. Enjoyed Paris' love of Humans and his Zest for Life. We will all miss this one of a kind soul!
Michael Zeloski
Classmate
September 26, 2021
Antony, Jolie, and Darius- I was heartbroken to read that Paris had passed away. I remember all of you fondly; each of you has your own special place in my Parkway West memories. Paris and I spent lots of moments discussing music – what we liked and what we did not think, in our own humble opinions, passed muster. He was a talented musician and I am glad his love of music followed him throughout his life. Please know how sorry I am to have learned of his death. I grieve for each of you. Much love to you.
Nancy English
Teacher
September 25, 2021
Antony Krupnik
Brother
September 24, 2021
This is Paris doing what he loved (singing), with the “girlfriend” he loved (me), in his most favorite place on earth (Leo’s). R.I.P. Sweet Paris. It’s not goodbye, just a see you later.
Barb Gorin
Significant_other
September 24, 2021
In loving memory of my little brother. We will love you and miss you always.
Darius Krupnik
Brother
September 24, 2021
Jolie Krupnik
Sister
September 24, 2021
He was one of the bravest people I ever met!
Kate Mills
Acquaintance
September 24, 2021
I remember when Paris was fighting cancer. I thought he was one of the bravest people I ever met!
Katy Missl
Acquaintance
September 24, 2021
Miss you my long time friend. Happy we shared so many great memories. Will miss you for all the rest of my days. RIP
Tamara Bryant
Friend
September 24, 2021
You were a special person Paris. You will be missed.
Michael Corgiat
Friend
September 23, 2021
Jolie, Antony and Darius, I am so very sorry for your sudden loss. Please know I am keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time. Paris will be missed by many as he was a "brother" to all. May it bring some comfort to know that he will always be in our hearts and memories always!! RIP, my dear friend, Paris. ♥
Susan Caso-Bolnick
Friend
September 23, 2021
Your magic was your music and the joy you brought to others. Rock on Paris.
Mark Stone
Classmate
September 23, 2021
Rest In Peace, Paris! I will miss your amazing Beatles karaoke ❤ Gone too soon
Rachel Crowley
Friend
September 23, 2021
Paris, I will forever miss my birthday serenades. RIP
Michelle
Friend
September 23, 2021
I went to high school with Paris and hadn’t seen him since graduation. I remember his great music at our dances! I had the privilege of seeing him again, and dancing with him, at our 40 year high school reunion 2 years ago! He will be missed by so many!
Ann Foley (Marten)
Friend
September 23, 2021
Moons ago when I broke in at Caesars Indiana, Paris was a floor supervisor. He helped everyone learn so much more about the games that they dealt and the casino industry. He brought joy to work with him and always had a smile for his dealers and for our guests. A true example of being a great person and a fantastic person to work with. Kudos Radio PK, your broadcasts and love will be missed
Mary Childers
Friend
September 23, 2021
Thank you for many memories while at the casino in Southern Indiana. You are missed and loved.
Sherry Reese
Coworker
September 23, 2021
Many times I found my way to the party just by following the unmistakeable sound of your drumming, Paris. It always led someplace good, spending time with you and the many wonderful friends of our youth. Thank you for getting us all to the party, and for making everybody who knew your kind spirit feel so welcome. I will listen for that sound again always
Monti Stegen
Classmate
September 23, 2021
A wonderful, friendly, caring co- worker and most importantly FRIEND!
Bill Kennedy
Friend
September 22, 2021
Can’t believe you’re gone! Always enjoyed our FB messenger chats, and meeting up with PW high school pals for a night of watching Rockin Chair jam! You will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you! Rest easy, my friend, and watch over us!
Maggie Crandall
Friend
September 22, 2021
Paris, You have always been a great friend and confidant. I will sincerely miss our long, late-night phone conversations, joining you at the Family Arena concerts, going to Blues Games together, and just being out with friends. But I will especially miss your presence, your face, your hugs. Rest in Peace my Good Friend, I'll see you later; please save me a place, k?
Cindi Klingert
Friend
September 22, 2021
You will be so missed Paris, it was a joy to be in your company and to see your life via Facebook. I especially loved your “holiday” trees.
Teri Rockey
Friend
September 22, 2021
Paris Rest In Heaven, my dear friend, you will be missed!!
Bridget
September 22, 2021
As you well know Paris was loved by many. He was a great friend and a great teacher to me. He helped me so much in my early craps days. I’m am so very sorry for your loss.
Teri Hedrick
Friend
September 22, 2021
Rest in peace, my friend. God inherited another beautiful soul. Hope you are connecting with all our friends and family who have journeyed before you.
Andrea White
Friend
September 22, 2021
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Rest well old friend and enjoy making all of those new friends. I’ll see you soon enough...
Matt Pirrello
Friend
September 22, 2021
Barry Shmerelson
Friend
September 22, 2021
I knew Paris through Jazz Band at Parkway West and was always impressed and inspired by his passion for music. We later reconnected through FB and I loved his Radio PK postswe both share a love for the Beatles. He was a amazing guy and will be dearly missed.
Evan Cromwell
Classmate
September 22, 2021
I rarely saw Paris in person after HS and Mizzou, but we kept in touch via FB and it always felt as if no time had passed at all. I have great memories of Paris, especially of him, Joey, and Vince playing music at our many parties growing up. His big smile and backbeat are eternal. RIP my friend.
Patrick Sullivan
Friend
September 22, 2021
Paris was the ultimate lover of life and singer of songs. The world was a better place while he was here. And now has come the sad time that we must mourn his passing. As painful as it is, I think we’d all do it again just to spend those lucky days, hours and minutes with him. I know I would. I will miss and love you always and wonder what could’ve been. Rest easy Paris. See you on the other side. Your #52
Barb Gorin
September 22, 2021
Heaven gained an angel the day this world lost you. May you rest in peace my friend.
Christina Stamelos
September 22, 2021
Paris you will be greatly missed. I enjoyed our online games. It was truly a pleasure to have met you when we both worked on the boat. RIP my friend
Toni Risinger
Coworker
September 22, 2021
There is so much to say about Paris. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. As many, we reconnected years ago via FB. He was never one to judge we had some memories of the crazy days at PWHS. Even though he was a bit older than I, he never let that be a problem. Fly high Paris! You are reunited with your parents albeit too soon. PK Radio in heaven!!
Tracey Tracy
Friend
September 22, 2021
May he Rest In Peace, friends of so many
Rebecca Ritz
Friend
September 22, 2021
Paris was a kind and funny pit boss when I met him in the early 2000s. I enjoyed his Radio PK and his antics on facebook. He was a wonderful light in our world. He will be missed for sure!
Ali Lopez
Friend
September 22, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Paris earlier this year at Leo's Pub and Grill in St. Charles and I was immediately impressed with his friendly and warm demeanor. Paris would often compliment me on my attire and this always put a smile on my face. Paris, you will be sorely missed. Slumber in Peace.
Mark Anthony Jones, Ed.D
Friend
September 22, 2021
Paris, I simply don't have the words...we spoke so frequently & had an equal love of sports & music...I love you & will miss you so very much! Rock on with your Beatles & watch our Redbirds from above...they will do this for you!!!
Jane Spavale
Friend
September 22, 2021
Paris was a great guy and friend. He will be missed.
Ron Fabian
Friend
September 22, 2021
I will miss seeing Paris for his monthly haircuts. After 14 years we became great friends and I will be looking forward to having a glass of wine with him again someday ❤
Kristina Krampe
Friend
September 22, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
September 22, 2021
You will be sorely missed. RIP my friend.
Perry Newman
Friend
September 22, 2021
I shall miss you , our talks and your kind words when I needed them most. Love ya!
Donna Ramey Boesch
Friend
September 22, 2021
RIP my friend! You will be missed by so many. I remember you playing at a party I had at my parents house back in the day. We had so much fun!
Jeanne Paul
Friend
September 22, 2021
You will be missed my brother...
Bob Gambichler
Friend
September 22, 2021
The first time I saw you was, 1975, on the school bus. We were 14. You had long, beautiful hair and a charming smile. You were the coolest kid in school. Had no idea what a talented musician you were. Rest In Peace, sweet man. You will be missed.
Tammi Janiga
Friend
September 22, 2021
You will not soon be forgotten and we will never be able to hear Beatles songs without thinking of you. Thanks for your kindess, genuine friendship and the love you have to so many who will continue to pass that along in your spirit.
Mickey Cates
Friend
September 22, 2021
Well Paris, now you get to be with my two favorite Beatles, I'll keep an eye on the other two until we meet again Rest in peace
Lori Brown
Friend
September 21, 2021
Love you, brother, I hope you are at peace now
John Crandall
Friend
September 21, 2021
The world lost a truly wonderful person when you left us Paris.
Donna Patton
Friend
September 21, 2021
Paris, was a great person. He will be missed dearly. I still have all the CD'S he made me of everything the Beatles put out. And made Paris copy of my Pink Floyd Box set. Paris was just a easy going person. Rest in Peace my Friend
Natalie Smith
Friend
September 21, 2021
See you on the other side old friend God blesz
Chuck Pauly
Friend
September 21, 2021
R.I.P Paris. I have not seen you for decades but have enjoyed your friendship and kind words or we the years and the miles. You sent me a USB full if music after the Typhoon and it was a blessing to receive. You are an amazing soul and will be missed.
Keith Santillano
Friend
September 21, 2021
You will be missed very much my friend....
Cheryl Hill-McQuerry
Friend
September 21, 2021
Thank you for making High School so fun!! I always wanted to hear you and Vince play.. ❤
Kathleen Sisk
Friend
September 21, 2021
Paris and I go back to early junior high school days. Paris was great friend of mine and to many! He had a great fondness to women as we all know...lol. Paris and I talked every few weeks and laughed hard about life. I will miss him greatly.
Noel Mitchell
Friend
September 21, 2021
You are and will always be my friend.
Troy Beams
Friend
September 21, 2021
MY LONG HAIRED BIG BROTHER,, WE WILL MISS YOU
tom kilker
Friend
September 21, 2021
A kind and gentle soul who loved and kept in touch with friends near and far. Rest In Peace my friend. ❤
Sandy Burns Jarrett
Friend
September 21, 2021
What a treasure you were Paris! I will miss your caring and comforting words. You always thought of others. You will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known you. RIP sweet soul
Kathleen Williams
Friend
September 21, 2021
Rest In Peace, Paris. Hoping your journey in your next life is full of music and joy.
Ann Roth
Classmate
September 21, 2021
Paris my ol friend, from our days in high school me working the lights as you preformed your magical drums, to our time at the U to just being life long brothers from another mother. we shared a love for music that made each others day, I'd come up with songs you long forgotten and you would do the same to me. miss my trivia contest and god knows don't disturb you during Jeopardy...lol I was so saddened and so concerned this last trip back top see you, I knew there was a problem yet didn't know what to do until it was too late. My, friend my brother, now that your up with the big guy say hi to your mom and to mine oh how she loved to hear you play. Rest In Peace, Paris Until I see you again.
Buddy Fendler
Friend
September 21, 2021
Paris. You were one of a kind , always a kind word. You will be greatly missed.