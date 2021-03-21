Millstone, Pat

Pat Millstone, whose combination of culinary artistry, joie de vivre and spritely wit helped make her one of St. Louis's top high-end caterers for many years, succumbed March 13 to infirmities she had long managed to rebuff with a glass of wine and an inexhaustible supply of cheeky remarks.

Mrs. Millstone, 88, died at the Gatesworth, where she had resided in recent years after decades in a large, gracious home in University City. It was in that home that she and her husband, the late James C. Millstone, a revered Post-Dispatch editor, raised four children and where -- without the benefit of a single lesson -- she completed her self-education as a top chef.

Mrs. Millstone founded her catering company, Parties & More, in 1984, at first using her home kitchen and later space rented at the Center of Creative Arts (COCA). For the next 20 years or so, she was the go-to caterer for many of St. Louis's A-listers and for pre-performance dinners at the Fox Theatre for performers including Joan Rivers, Wayne Newton, and Rodney Dangerfield, along with their crews.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Millstone was also a non-writing fixture in the literary community that existed in those days at Washington University. Among those who cherished her friendship were Howard Nemerov, the Pulitzer Prize winning poet who lived a few houses away, and Naomi Lebowitz, an English professor at the university who remained close to her until her death, and Naomi's late husband, Al.

None of this might have been predicted from the start. Mrs. Millstone was born in 1932 – the depths of the Depression – in Fairmont, W. Va., to a mother, Alice Wrick, whose husband, Raymond, was killed in a car accident during her pregnancy and left her destitute. Pat's early childhood was one of extreme hardship.

In her late teens, however, while working as the night clerk in the only hotel in Morgantown, W. Va., she met Millstone, a college student who drove the shuttle between the hotel and the airport. They married after the Korean War, and Millstone began the newspaper career that eventually brought him to the Post-Dispatch, where his distinguished career included reporting on the Civil Rights movement in the South, writing about the Supreme Court while in the Washington bureau, and eventually serving as assistant managing editor in St. Louis.

In the 1970's and 1980's, Millstone established himself as the paper's moral compass and arbiter of journalistic excellence. Pat – witty, fun-loving, and brilliant in the culinary department – provided a perfect balance and made the home a site for frequent and memorable gatherings for the news staff and others, from small dinners to poker parties to big parties.

After Millstone died at 61 in 1992, Pat continued to operate her business for about a dozen more years, until her arthritic hands forced her to retire. Eventually she was contacted by Lysle Meyer, a widower and history professor in Minnesota who had been her grammar school classmate. They did not marry, but they became a couple whose pleasure in each other's company was palpable to all their friends.

Passionate about politics, Pat drank in news like water, and loved discussing it. Her intellectual curiosity remained vigorous until the end; only recently, she was immersed in world history books recommended by Lysle. Her enthusiasms – for classical music, professional football, art, Golden Retrievers, Mini Coopers, and of course, good food, drink and conversation – were infectious.

Surviving Pat are her daughter, Sacha Millstone, of Denver, Col.; sons Jason, of Guerneville, Cal.; Jeremy, of Sacramento, Cal., and Colin, of St. Louis; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the St. Louis Art Museum. A celebration of Pat's life will be held later this spring at Cravings in Webster Groves, a restaurant owned by her protege and great and devoted friend, Tim Brennan.