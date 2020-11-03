Menu
Patricia A. Brady

was born in St. Louis on 18 March 1943 to Catherine and Eugene Dyer. Pat attended Bishop DuBourg High School, Class of 1961. She married Francis Brady on 1 June 1963 at St. James the Greater Church in Dogtown. Dear mother of Jim (Kelly) and Tom (Terry) Brady and Jean (Ralph) Gerber and Maureen (Brendan) Finnigan; dear grandmother of Jim, Jenna, Brady, Kate, Claire and Ralph Jr. Pat suffered with Alzheimer's Disease for 10 years, and was in skilled nursing care at Delmar Gardens South for 4-1/2 years. We are forever grateful to the doctors and staff for the excellent care given to Pat.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, November 5, 9 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Alzhaimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
