Brady, Patricia A.

was born in St. Louis on 18 March 1943 to Catherine and Eugene Dyer. Pat attended Bishop DuBourg High School, Class of 1961. She married Francis Brady on 1 June 1963 at St. James the Greater Church in Dogtown. Dear mother of Jim (Kelly) and Tom (Terry) Brady and Jean (Ralph) Gerber and Maureen (Brendan) Finnigan; dear grandmother of Jim, Jenna, Brady, Kate, Claire and Ralph Jr. Pat suffered with Alzheimer's Disease for 10 years, and was in skilled nursing care at Delmar Gardens South for 4-1/2 years. We are forever grateful to the doctors and staff for the excellent care given to Pat.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, November 5, 9 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Alzhaimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.