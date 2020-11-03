Menu
Patricia A. Greeninger

Greeninger, Patricia A.

(nee Wegener) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Ken Greeninger; dear mother of Jeff (Pinar) and Dave (Kelly) Greeninger and Mandy (Chad) Williams; dear grandmother of Chase, Jack, Reed, Tucker and the late Blake.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, November 6, 9:00 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
