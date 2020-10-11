Menu
Patricia A. Schnatzmeyer

Schnatzmeyer, Patricia A.

(nee O'Brien) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thurs., October 8, 2020 of natural causes.

Dear wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Ronald and Sandra (Steve) Waring; grandmother to Erin (Michael) Jurado, Daniel (Andrea) Nied, and Kaitlyn Nied; great-grandmother to Benton and Mila Jurado, Adalyn and Tommy Nied, and Atlas Manning; faithful, kind, and good-hearted.

Services: Visitation: St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15942 Clayton Rd., Ballwin, 63011, Mon.,

10/12/2020, 9:15 - 10:00 a.m., funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment: National Cem., JB, MO Tuesday. 10/13/2020. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
