Schnatzmeyer, Patricia A.

(nee O'Brien) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thurs., October 8, 2020 of natural causes.

Dear wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Ronald and Sandra (Steve) Waring; grandmother to Erin (Michael) Jurado, Daniel (Andrea) Nied, and Kaitlyn Nied; great-grandmother to Benton and Mila Jurado, Adalyn and Tommy Nied, and Atlas Manning; faithful, kind, and good-hearted.

Services: Visitation: St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15942 Clayton Rd., Ballwin, 63011, Mon.,

10/12/2020, 9:15 - 10:00 a.m., funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment: National Cem., JB, MO Tuesday. 10/13/2020. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service.