Patricia Ann Goeddel

Goeddel, Patricia Ann

Welcomed into God's kingdom November 1, 2020, All Saints' Day. Loving wife of 63 years to James Goeddel, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great grandmother, and friend to many. We will all miss her greatly. As an incredible mom and grandma, Pat tirelessly committed herself to the well-being, Catholic education, and activities of her five children: James, Robert (Shelley), Gina (Rick) Horas, Maggie (Paul) Fanta, and Thomas (Amy) and her eleven grandchildren: Lauren (Jonathan) Burnworth, Daniel, Jennifer, Matthew Horas, Gabriel Horas, Joseph, Caroline, Hannah Horas, Mary, Greta Fanta, Grace, and great granddaughter Charlotte Grace Burnworth. A private funeral service was held at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic School are most welcome.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
KIM CAMENZIND
November 8, 2020