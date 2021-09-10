Menu
Patricia Ann Boaz

Boaz, Patricia Ann

(nee Strohmeyer) 71, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021 with husband and daughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Nellie Strohmeyer, sister Dorothy

Ellebracht and brother Larry Strohmeyer. Cherished wife of 51 years to Terry Boaz and loving mother of Sandy (Richard) Kathriner. She is survived by sisters Ethel Arnold and Betty Englert. Our dear niece, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend of many.

Pat retired from Nestle Purina after 24 years of service. During her retirement years, she enjoyed cooking, relaxing at the family retreat at Lake Tishomingo, and let's not forget how she enjoyed the casinos. Pat was known for her quick sense of humor and never ending jokes. Please remember the good times, of which there were many.

Services: Visitation, Monday, September 13, 2021, 2 - 8 p.m. with a Service, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:30 a.m at Hutchens Stygars Funeral and Cremation Center, Mid Rivers. In lieu of flowers, donation to Backstoppers or charity of choice would be appreciated. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Sep
14
Service
11:30a.m.
Hutchens Stygars Funeral and Cremation Center
Mid Rivers, MO
Terry I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you.
Jay D Rovin
Family
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about your dear Mom Our Condolences. Wayne and family
Wayne Freant
September 10, 2021
I have so many great memories of Pat, the jokester, the coworker that I enjoyed going to lunch with daily. Bonus days that Sandy or my daughter Allison would join us. I always felt at home when visiting Pat, Terry and Sandy at their home or house at the river. A heart of gold, you will be missed my friend.
Dawn Stoner
Work
September 10, 2021
