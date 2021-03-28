Dearest Paul and family,

I miss Patty with all my heart. You are right-she never met a stranger, but also she treated all she knew like her own family. Always available to help! We were lucky to have crossed paths with her. She brightened all of our lives. So full of love and light. Now she is a star in heaven reminding us to be unselfish and loving. I pray we all see her again.

Love to you all

Margaret

P.S. i am sure she has found Dan in heaven.

Margaret Rechtien Friend March 22, 2021