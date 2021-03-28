To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I was shocked of Patty's passing. My heart goes to my dear friend Paul, her Family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Patty was a dedicated nurse. Nurses are Angels on Earth.
JoAnne Simpher
Friend
May 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this. Our hearts go out to all the family. Patty was a bright light and special friend to many and will be greatly missed. Norm and Delores Constable
Delores Constable
Friend
April 15, 2021
I met Patty when her family first moved to Ballwin. My heartfelt sympathy to all the family and friends. Even as a youngster, her open friendliness was wonderful. Her dedication and enthusiasm to her family, work, and all of life was a joy and inspiration.
Nancy (South) Gottlieb
Classmate
March 30, 2021
To Paul and entire family I'm so very sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort, peace and strength.
Sharon Dowe
Classmate
March 29, 2021
Paul, Please accept my deepest sympathy for the sudden loss of Patty. I am happy that I was able to meet Patty. What a nice and caring person, and also a devoted nurse. You and your family and in my prayers.
Pat Carr Froeckmann
Friend
March 28, 2021
Patty was a classmate at Lafayette High School. I will always remember Patty as bubbly, happy and genuine wrapped in such a cute petite package! I admire her for her dedication to nursing and to her patients. Her family is in my thoughts, and Patty’s spirit will not be forgotten.
Barbara Markus Briggs
Classmate
March 28, 2021
Paul and family, my heart goes out to you at the loss of Patty so suddenly. I know she was a wonderful wife, mother, friend and nurse. You have my deepest sympathy.
Jackie Swinnie
Friend
March 28, 2021
So sorry to hear.
J Tripp
March 28, 2021
What a fabulous lady and terrific nurse, as she was a mentor of mine. Lots of laughs shared, especially when I gave her rides home after work. Blessed to call her friend. Rest in eternal peace dear Patty.
Kelly St. John
March 28, 2021
What a great lady. I know she will be missed beyond measure. I'm so sorry for your loss
Jennifer Stricker
Friend
March 27, 2021
Patty, I feel blessed to have been a part of celebrations with you and your family. My heart and condolences go out to your family.
Lynn Abernathy
Friend
March 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Hugs and prayers to all!
Cheryl QuickQuick
Family
March 23, 2021
Patty will be missed by everyone that was lucky enough to cross paths with her. She was extremely close with her siblings. I can't imagine what they're feeling at the loss of their sister. She was kind enough to include me in a family gathering once. Something I'll never forget. Peace be with all of you.
Lisa Higginbotham-Sherrill
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Patty never knew a stranger. I will remember her contagious laugh and hospitality forever. May God bless her with peace. Cathy tipsword halteman
Cathy Halteman
Friend
March 23, 2021
Patty was a wonderful friend to all, and a most loving, tireless and courageous mother. She never stopped caring for others and brought joy and laughter into every room.
Bill Mauk
Neighbor
March 23, 2021
Rest in Peace, Patty, and may your family find peace as well.
Erin Bentrup
Friend
March 22, 2021
I love you Patty and I will truly missed cookie making days no holidays with you being there but you will forever and always be in my heart ❤ From the Fowler family
Aaliyah Rice
Family
March 22, 2021
Patty you are and always will be loved!!!
Terry Ryan
Sister
March 22, 2021
All of us who know her as Danny,and Steve's mom would say she was a mom to all of us.
Jim Shields
Friend
March 22, 2021
Patty was a long time friend, over 40 years. We met at Lovelace medical center and became fast friends. Patty was the best RN there. She was compassionate, very skilled, and a hoot to work with. You are in the Lord's hands and at peace.
Louise Maher
Friend
March 22, 2021
Dearest Paul and family, I miss Patty with all my heart. You are right-she never met a stranger, but also she treated all she knew like her own family. Always available to help! We were lucky to have crossed paths with her. She brightened all of our lives. So full of love and light. Now she is a star in heaven reminding us to be unselfish and loving. I pray we all see her again. Love to you all Margaret P.S. i am sure she has found Dan in heaven.
Margaret Rechtien
Friend
March 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Diane McHenry
Friend
March 22, 2021
Love you always, You are missed and never forgotten.
Thomas Constable
Family
March 22, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to Patty’s family and friends. She was a wonderful nurse and unforgettable friend.
Lisa Simpson
Coworker
March 22, 2021
Loved Patti! Her smile & laughter always contagious. Brightened my day when I was a coordinator and saw her in the treatment room! She loved everyone! Great lady & nurse! My condolences to the family. Angela Gambino
angela gambino
Coworker
March 22, 2021
Patty was one of the nicest women I've ever known. She was an amazing nurse who taught me a lot. Always loved spending time with her. I will miss her.