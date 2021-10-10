Menu
Patricia Josephine "Pat" Dammer
FUNERAL HOME
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
Saint Louis, MO

Dammer, Patricia "Pat" Josephine

83, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" A. Dammer, beloved mother of Pamela (John) Morgan, Jill (Dennis) Schulze, and John (Pam) Dammer; dear grandmother of Ashley, Brittany, Brandon, Courtney, Brooke, Ethan and Adrien; dear great-grandmother of Jasper, Sonny and Mavis; dear sister of Bill (Pat) Gidcomb; dear sister-in law of Jerry & Jan Dammer and George (Peggy) Dammer.

Pat was a caring and loving aunt, cousin, friend, and neighbor and will be deeply missed. www.valhallafunerals.net.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
