Dammer, Patricia "Pat" Josephine

83, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" A. Dammer, beloved mother of Pamela (John) Morgan, Jill (Dennis) Schulze, and John (Pam) Dammer; dear grandmother of Ashley, Brittany, Brandon, Courtney, Brooke, Ethan and Adrien; dear great-grandmother of Jasper, Sonny and Mavis; dear sister of Bill (Pat) Gidcomb; dear sister-in law of Jerry & Jan Dammer and George (Peggy) Dammer.

Pat was a caring and loving aunt, cousin, friend, and neighbor and will be deeply missed. www.valhallafunerals.net.