Duban, Patricia Roxalyn

Wife of Jim Duban peacefully passed away on the first day of Spring in the arms of her Lord surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was the daughter of the late Harry and Edna Clark. Patty was the cherished bride of Jim and an incredible loving Mom to her three boys: Stephen, Timothy (Mary), and John (Emily) and a special Grammy Pat to her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her love of family, cousins, and friends was memorable to all she touched. Mrs. Duban dedicated 30 years to countless 7th graders in Room 206 at Affton's Rogers Middle School in a classroom that included an iguana, rabbits, and too many hamsters to count. Special thanks to Mary Duban and the staff at Mercy Hospice Care for comforting her in her last days. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to an Animal Society of your choice in her name.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26th from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois) with a burial at a later date at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Please be mindful that Visitation will be limited to 30 attendees at a time.