Patricia Roxalyn Duban
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Duban, Patricia Roxalyn

Wife of Jim Duban peacefully passed away on the first day of Spring in the arms of her Lord surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was the daughter of the late Harry and Edna Clark. Patty was the cherished bride of Jim and an incredible loving Mom to her three boys: Stephen, Timothy (Mary), and John (Emily) and a special Grammy Pat to her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her love of family, cousins, and friends was memorable to all she touched. Mrs. Duban dedicated 30 years to countless 7th graders in Room 206 at Affton's Rogers Middle School in a classroom that included an iguana, rabbits, and too many hamsters to count. Special thanks to Mary Duban and the staff at Mercy Hospice Care for comforting her in her last days. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to an Animal Society of your choice in her name.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26th from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois) with a burial at a later date at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Please be mindful that Visitation will be limited to 30 attendees at a time.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Patty's wit was a gift. I always enjoyed our conversations and came away glad we were friends. She was a joy.
Pat Roche
March 25, 2021
My prayers and support are with you all during this time, Patricia was a great lady and loved her animals. God Bless
Cathy W/Cubby
March 25, 2021
so sorry for your loss. Patty always came to our sig-be reunions with lots of pictures and enthusiasm. she was a joy to know.
carolyn traube
March 25, 2021
Hugs and prayers to all family and friends because I know her lively presence will be missed, but celebrating her memory - she was a neat lady! I loved being in her class! Actually my mom and I both had her as a science teacher :)
Joyce Timmons
March 24, 2021
Your mom was one of the best teachers in Affton. Her compassion for her students and teaching shined through her. Your entire family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kelly Stubits Brosnan
March 24, 2021
Know that your mother was loved! She was such an amazing fun teacher!!! I will never forget when she brought chocolate covered insects for us to try!!! My heart goes out to the family, she is at peace now...Hugs
Debbie Ripper Barnes
March 24, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. She was the most engaging teacher I ever had.
Donna Bohn-Randleman
March 24, 2021
To the family & friends of such an amazing woman, I am sorry for your loss. In her 30 years of teaching I know she has touched the lives of countless students, myself included. I will always remember her sweet self, her smile, her love for animals including Iggy in her room 206. Some people you never forget, and she is one. May she rest now in peace & comfort & always know what a difference she made.
Julie Hazell Pratt
March 24, 2021
What a wonderful teacher. I have fond memories of her class and Iggy. We got to go outside for an eclipse while in her class. She will be missed by many who share in all the fun learning alwe experienced as middle school students. Prayers to her family.
Susan Cronley
March 24, 2021
Mrs. Duban was awesome. When I think about it-every year she took 6 classes of 25+ 7th graders and Introduced them to dissection. And Iggy the iguana - most of us had never seen an iguana. We were intrigued (and maybe a little scared). But the think I remember most vividly and most frequently was that she loved to see (as she put it) "all the little tongues come out" when we would use scissors to cut things. I use scissors a LOT in my life these days and find myself thinking of her often. I believe (might be wrong) that why our tongues come out when we cut things was a part of her Master´s thesis (Again I could be way off). Prayers to the family.
Lisa Huffman Austin
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results