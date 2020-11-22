Fortschneider, Patricia

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Patricia is survived by her children, Michael Fortschneider, Kim Fortschneider, and Daniel Fortschneider; her granddaughter, Jamie Fortschneider; her great-granddaughter, Jylia Miller; her brothers, James and Ronald Narup; and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fortschneider; her grandson, Nicholas Fortschneider; and her parents, Everett "Bus" and Veronica Narup.

Services: The family was served by Baue Funeral Homes of St. Charles, MO. Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Visit Baue.com