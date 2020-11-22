Menu
Patricia Fortschneider

Fortschneider, Patricia

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Patricia is survived by her children, Michael Fortschneider, Kim Fortschneider, and Daniel Fortschneider; her granddaughter, Jamie Fortschneider; her great-granddaughter, Jylia Miller; her brothers, James and Ronald Narup; and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fortschneider; her grandson, Nicholas Fortschneider; and her parents, Everett "Bus" and Veronica Narup.

Services: The family was served by Baue Funeral Homes of St. Charles, MO. Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
