Patricia Giles
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Giles, Patricia

(nee Ruzicka) Pat Giles passed away on Wednesday, September 15th at the age of 79. Born in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (nee Grubar) Ruzicka. Pat married Edward J. Giles in 1965. She was the loving mother of Michael (Keely) Giles, Beth (Robert) Ward, and Mark (Susan) Giles; extremely proud grandmother of Daniel, Robbie, Lauren, Grace, Delaney, Olivia, Kayta, Eleanor, and Karregan; dear sister of Robert (Sue) Ruzicka; dearest aunt, cousin and friend.

Patricia courageously battled cancer and related complications for 37 years. She was an inspiration to many as an honored survivor in the Leukemia Lymphoma Society Team in Training program, where she participated in walks all over the world. Pat retired from Washington University as a Project Coordinator. She exemplified a fighting spirit and lived a full and eventful life. Pat loved to travel, had a great smile and really knew how to work the room. While she will be truly missed by all who love her, we take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her beloved husband, Edward, after 30 years.

Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or Feed My People. Sign the guest book and post a memory at www.kutisfuneralhomes.com.

Services: The family will receive friends from 4 – 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Kutis Funeral Home, South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO. A memorial service will follow at 7:30 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
26
Memorial service
7:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you, my dear friend. Missing our lively conversations. James Taylor sang for you and I cried - as you know I always do. You're in my heart.
Cecilia Maiscott Pectol
Friend
January 4, 2022
My mom enjoyed knowing Pat at Orchid Terrace. Pat added sparkle and good cheer to their group, and will be missed.
Noreen O'Brien
Friend
September 26, 2021
I wish to express my sympathy to all of you. Great lady and she had such a positive outlook during her many years of dealing with her illness. I'll always remember her smile.
Susan Fagan
Friend
September 24, 2021
