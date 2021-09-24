Giles, Patricia

(nee Ruzicka) Pat Giles passed away on Wednesday, September 15th at the age of 79. Born in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (nee Grubar) Ruzicka. Pat married Edward J. Giles in 1965. She was the loving mother of Michael (Keely) Giles, Beth (Robert) Ward, and Mark (Susan) Giles; extremely proud grandmother of Daniel, Robbie, Lauren, Grace, Delaney, Olivia, Kayta, Eleanor, and Karregan; dear sister of Robert (Sue) Ruzicka; dearest aunt, cousin and friend.

Patricia courageously battled cancer and related complications for 37 years. She was an inspiration to many as an honored survivor in the Leukemia Lymphoma Society Team in Training program, where she participated in walks all over the world. Pat retired from Washington University as a Project Coordinator. She exemplified a fighting spirit and lived a full and eventful life. Pat loved to travel, had a great smile and really knew how to work the room. While she will be truly missed by all who love her, we take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her beloved husband, Edward, after 30 years.

Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or Feed My People. Sign the guest book and post a memory at www.kutisfuneralhomes.com.

Services: The family will receive friends from 4 – 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Kutis Funeral Home, South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO. A memorial service will follow at 7:30 p.m.