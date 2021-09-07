Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia F. Heneghan
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Heneghan, Patricia F.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Sept. 3, 2021. Dear daughter of the late Leo P. and Gertrude Heneghan (nee Seager); dear sister of the late June (the late Charles) Brown, John C. Heneghan, and Barbara (the late Richard) Bene, and dear aunt.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Wed., Sept. 8 at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Ave. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or contributions to Shriner's Hospital appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
7230 Dale Ave., MO
Sep
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
7230 Dale Ave, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.