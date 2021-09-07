Heneghan, Patricia F.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Sept. 3, 2021. Dear daughter of the late Leo P. and Gertrude Heneghan (nee Seager); dear sister of the late June (the late Charles) Brown, John C. Heneghan, and Barbara (the late Richard) Bene, and dear aunt.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Wed., Sept. 8 at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Ave. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or contributions to Shriner's Hospital appreciated.

