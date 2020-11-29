O'Neill, Patricia J. 'Pat'

92 years of age, passed away November 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

Born August 1st, 1928 and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Pat is preceded in death by her dear mother, Viola Zimmer (nee McAndrews) and Father, Lawrence Zimmer. Pat was the loving mother of Kathleen O'Neill and Christine (Rick) Nelson (nee Messina); and beloved grandmother to Eryn Woody, Sam Nelson and Grace Nelson.

Services: A memorial service will be held in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec 2nd, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – noon at Hutchens Funeral Center at 675 Graham Rd. Florissant, MO 63031. A funeral Mass will be held in the chapel at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lifepath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele St. Tampa, FL 33609. https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org.