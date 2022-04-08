Peter, Patricia B.

(nee Poehlmann), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, April 4, 2022. Belated wife of Warren A. Peter. Pat devoted herself to her husband and their children making a loving home and welcoming many friends into her family. Dear mother to Penny (Dave) Becker, Ricka (Brad) Morse, Marilyn (Jerry) Smith, Carol (Mick) Cooke, Joe (Lizette) Peter, Kurt (Ashley) Peter and Virginia Smith; loving grandmother to Becky, Amy, Katie & Jackie Becker, Kristy & Greg Morse, Mike, Peter, Patrick & Matt Smith, Derek, Dennis, & Kim Buchheit, Laura Beth, Christopher & Emily Peter, Sarah & Melissa Peter, J. Daniel & David Peter, Sean & Peter Smith; Great-grandmother to 32. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband Warren, her son Warren John, and her great-granddaughter Kourtney.

Services: Visitation Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Noon followed by a 1:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Most Sacred Heart Church, 350 E 4th St., Eureka, MO 63025. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Services provided by Schrader Funeral Home, 108 N. Central Ave, Eureka, MO 63025. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.