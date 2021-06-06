Menu
Patricia Marie Rock
FUNERAL HOME
Buchholz Mortuary
1645 Redman Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Rock, Patricia Marie

(nee Dunn), 69, of Florissant, passed on June 1st after a long battle with Diabetes. She is survived by her husband Keith, 60, children Laurel Jones, 36, of Pasadena, CA, and Hannah Bridges, 34, of Lee's Summit, MO; brother James Dunn, and wife Kathy of Ballwin and their sons Bob, Trevor, and Andrew; Sister-in-law Katie Dunn, and her children, Maureen and Kevin.

Preceded in death by her mother Marie T. Dunn (deceased

7/2004) and brother Michael R. Dunn (deceased 4/2015).

Services: Memorial Visitation Sat., June 12, at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Road, Florissant, MO 63031 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Services provided by BUCHHOLZ Mortuary.

God love her and take care of her, may she forever rest in peace.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church
2650 Parker Road, Florissant, MO
Jun
12
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church
2650 Parker Road, Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Buchholz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. This was a truly special lady who gave her all to everyone and every project set in front of her. I have the privilege of knowing her since 1980. May God bless you with peace and loving memories to recall.
Martha Menner
Friend
June 9, 2021
Words cannot express how much we Loved Patty. We were dear friends for 51 years. My heart aches to lose her. Many years of fun with friends & family together. Our deepest sympathies to Keith, Jimmy & all of the family. Love, all of the Mackey family.
Pat & Doug Mackey & Jennifer & Meghan
June 7, 2021
A true Irish blessing to all of us. She was a true friend to so many and I will never forget her warm and funny personality. Prayers and love to all her family.
Kathy Marino
Friend
June 5, 2021
Pat was such a sweet lady, she will be missed by all who knew her. My deepest condolences to her family.
Judy Daniels
Work
June 5, 2021
Charlene Taylor
Friend
June 5, 2021
Charlene Taylor
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our dear friend Patty...the smile we will never forget. Much love and many prayers from her HSD family
Charlene Taylor
Friend
June 5, 2021
