Rock, Patricia Marie

(nee Dunn), 69, of Florissant, passed on June 1st after a long battle with Diabetes. She is survived by her husband Keith, 60, children Laurel Jones, 36, of Pasadena, CA, and Hannah Bridges, 34, of Lee's Summit, MO; brother James Dunn, and wife Kathy of Ballwin and their sons Bob, Trevor, and Andrew; Sister-in-law Katie Dunn, and her children, Maureen and Kevin.

Preceded in death by her mother Marie T. Dunn (deceased

7/2004) and brother Michael R. Dunn (deceased 4/2015).

Services: Memorial Visitation Sat., June 12, at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Road, Florissant, MO 63031 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Services provided by BUCHHOLZ Mortuary.

God love her and take care of her, may she forever rest in peace.