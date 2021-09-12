Menu
Patricia W. Rubin
Rubin, Patricia W.

(nee Worfler), passed away, Monday, September 6, 2021. Wife of the late Adolph "Abe" Rubin; mother of Suzie Groves and Sally Huesgen; grandmother of 5; great grandmother of 3; and sister of Jack Worfler.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 16th, 1-7 pm, Schroeder Park, Pavilion #2, 359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester Missouri. Services by SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Five Acres Animal Shelter, American Cancer Society, or Kindred Hospice. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroeder Park, Pavilion #2
359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester, MO
Pat was a gem and a great lady to be around. I loved being her neighbor, as she was always ready to say hi and carry on a conversation wondering how everyone was doing. She never wanted the conversation to be about her. I miss her friendly wave from across the street and her fun spirit. My thoughts and prayers going out to the family during this difficult time.
Sally and David Wheeler
Neighbor
October 14, 2021
Always thought well of your mom and dad. Sorry to hear of your moms passing.
Rich Bockenkamp
Friend
September 24, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. I was honored to have met Pat through my sweet sister-in-law, Suzie, and to have provided a prayer quilt for Pat to snuggle with during her Cancer battle. Our hearts go out to the entire family during this time.
Caroline and Larry Cottingham
September 14, 2021
Pat was such a great gal, I loved her, we had lots of laughs playing
Golf together on the Ballwins ladies league on Wen.
We moved to Florida in sept. of 2020 and I know I sent her Christmas card last year to let her know that we had moved.
I am so sad that I never called her, I thought of it many times and now it is to late.
My sympathy to your entire family, you were blessed to have
her.
My Love and prayers!
Schatzi Clark
Friend
September 13, 2021
"Grandma" Pat,as I knew you from Lindsey, everytime I saw you you were always smiling. I loved to see all the pictures and memories Sally & Lindsey always shared. ❤
Tara Maness
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family help you through your grief.
Maureen Henigman
Coworker
September 9, 2021
Pat was my second mom when Sally and I were in school. I loved going to your house on weekends and having your and Abe's homemade pizza. You were always so happy to have us at your house, put up with our dancing to Jackson 5 in your beautiful living room and always springing for Burger Chef after driving us home from gymnastics! Have amazing memories of tagging along on a trip to Sarasota.....where we even met the Allman Brothers! You so loved animals and being with family and friends. So glad I got to spend time with you and tour the old homestead last time I was in STL. You were a dandy Pat, and I will miss hearing from you on Facebook and seeing your beautiful smiling face. Love you! Kathy
Kathleen Nonnamaker
Friend
September 9, 2021
