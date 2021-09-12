Rubin, Patricia W.

(nee Worfler), passed away, Monday, September 6, 2021. Wife of the late Adolph "Abe" Rubin; mother of Suzie Groves and Sally Huesgen; grandmother of 5; great grandmother of 3; and sister of Jack Worfler.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 16th, 1-7 pm, Schroeder Park, Pavilion #2, 359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester Missouri. Services by SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Five Acres Animal Shelter, American Cancer Society, or Kindred Hospice. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.