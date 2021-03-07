Stirlen, Patricia J.

At sunset, February 20, 2021, Patricia Stirlen passed away peacefully in Ellisville, Mo. She was born November 28, 1935 in Danville, Illinois to James C. and Virginia G. Dalbey (nee Rohling). She graduated from Marion High School in 1953. In 1955, she married Richard Stirlen and moved to St. Louis, where they were blessed with 3 children. Patricia LOVED St. Louis. She enjoyed good restaurants, loved music (Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash and Bob Seger), and live theater. She had seen all the great plays many times, with Fiddler on the Roof being her favorite. She was also a true St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. She always set a beautiful table, and brought style and beauty into every home she lived in. She KNEW how to put an outfit together – and wear it well, with a touch of Chanel No. 5 to finish the ensemble. She was always dressed for the occasion and really expected others to do the same. She loved to shop, which she did with full gusto. She enjoyed the tradition of treating her great-grandchildren to a sizable new wardrobe for their birthdays each year.

She had a distinguished career for 30 years with MoDot, where she started in the secretarial pool and worked her way up to Right of Way Description Writer, then Negotiator and Condemnation Agent. She made many lifelong friends there.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Dalbey; her husband, Richard Stirlen; her son, Mark James Stirlen, and grandson Alex Stirlen. She is survived by her Aunt Evelyn and Uncle David Darr; her daughters, Susan Newman (Lee) and Joan Stirlen; step-daughter, Susan Paine Jamison and bonus daughter, Donna Taylor; grandchildren, Justin Gould (Sara) and Jennifer Stirlen; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Zeke Gould and bonus great-granddaughter, Payton Harting; nieces and nephews, George Fouts, Sandy Fouts, Jackie Schiller, Marilyn Moore, Bob Brock and Bev Ridenhour; and dearest friend Sheila Dewell.

Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Bethesda Meadow for the exceptional and loving care Patricia received the past four years. You all are angels.

Services: A private family service is planned at Kutis Affton Chapel, March 13, 2021. Memorials can be made to any charity that touches your heart at this time of great need.