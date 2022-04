Zoellner, Patricia R.

(nee McComber) Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife for 65 years of Donald Zoellner; loving mother of Robert (Peggy) and Richard (Terry) Zoellner and the late Jan (Steve) Willmann; dear grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, June 24, 11:30 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated.