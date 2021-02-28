Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Joseph Carroll
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL

Carroll, Patrick Joseph

Patrick Carroll, 61, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed suddenly on February 20, 2021. He was born on December 12, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Earl and Lenora "Liz" Carroll. Patrick worked for Raytheon for over 8 years. During that time he led several significant projects helping many people across multiple organizations, leaving a positive impact on the lives of many. Patrick was recognized with an Excellence in IT award for his contributions. Patrick loved football and playing his guitar, although his greatest love was his family. Patrick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, and co-worker. His kind, happy, and positive personality touched the lives of many and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by brothers, Earl "Corky" Carroll and Michael Carroll. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Gay; daughters, Julie Carroll-Birmingham (David), Robin Carroll, Kathleen Carroll, and Jesse Carroll; grandchildren, Haley Stewart, Patrick Carroll, Lynne Leonora Vargas-Carroll, Lily Carroll, Rylan Carroll, Robert Carroll, and Sierra Birmingham; sister, Shawn Lawder, and many more loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the Family of Patrick Carroll GoFund Me Account. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 3:00PM in Florida. You can watch the service virtually be going to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. View through his online obituary.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Virtual service at www.craigflaglerpalms.com. View through his online obituary.
FL
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Remembering Patrick today and wishing Gay and the family peace and solace.
Arthur Buonamano
Friend
March 4, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss... Patrick was a very special person who was a positive light to everyone he worked with. He made a real difference and I consider it a blessing that I had the opportunity to work with him. Patrick truly cared about people and led difficult projects while making friends along the way. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tom Lowell
March 5, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Arthur Buonamano
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results