Carroll, Patrick Joseph

Patrick Carroll, 61, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed suddenly on February 20, 2021. He was born on December 12, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Earl and Lenora "Liz" Carroll. Patrick worked for Raytheon for over 8 years. During that time he led several significant projects helping many people across multiple organizations, leaving a positive impact on the lives of many. Patrick was recognized with an Excellence in IT award for his contributions. Patrick loved football and playing his guitar, although his greatest love was his family. Patrick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, and co-worker. His kind, happy, and positive personality touched the lives of many and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by brothers, Earl "Corky" Carroll and Michael Carroll. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Gay; daughters, Julie Carroll-Birmingham (David), Robin Carroll, Kathleen Carroll, and Jesse Carroll; grandchildren, Haley Stewart, Patrick Carroll, Lynne Leonora Vargas-Carroll, Lily Carroll, Rylan Carroll, Robert Carroll, and Sierra Birmingham; sister, Shawn Lawder, and many more loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the Family of Patrick Carroll GoFund Me Account. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 3:00PM in Florida. You can watch the service virtually be going to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. View through his online obituary.