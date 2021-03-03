Menu
Patrick Michael Crowe
Crowe, Patrick Michael

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved son of the late N. M. Pat and Jeanne Crowe (nee Burkhardt); loving brother of Kathleen (Gary) Martin, Daniel (Dorothy) Crowe, Maureen (Terry) Scheve, Dennis (Cathy) Crowe, Colleen (Russ) Moning, Eileen (George) Huelsmann and Noreen (Kevin) Cahill; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Patrick was a long time loyal employee at St. Mary's Health Center. He was a parishioner and usher at St. Joan of Arc. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Dutchtown Care Center for their love and care given to Patrick.

Services: Funeral services and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers or St. Joan of Arc St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
Tom Barkman
March 6, 2021
Dear Crowe Family, My brothers and I are so sorry for your loss. Patrick was such a wonderful part of the Myerscough Family Reunions. We remember him fondly. May God grant Pat eternal rest, and may God bless all of his family with peace at this time of loss. We love you.
Sr. Mary Fran Flynn, SSND
March 5, 2021
Sincerest condolences. I remember well, many a Myerscough family reunion.
Mark Flynn, Seattle
March 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Crowe family during this time. May you find comfort in the memories you have of your bother, uncle, nephew and cousin. May his soul rest in peace.
Anne and Will Knese
March 3, 2021
My sympathy to all of the Crowe Family
Jim Scheer
March 3, 2021
Dear Crowe family; I am very sorry to see this loss of your family member. I'll add you to my prayer list. Best wishes to all of you.
William Roach
March 3, 2021
