Crowe, Patrick Michael

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved son of the late N. M. Pat and Jeanne Crowe (nee Burkhardt); loving brother of Kathleen (Gary) Martin, Daniel (Dorothy) Crowe, Maureen (Terry) Scheve, Dennis (Cathy) Crowe, Colleen (Russ) Moning, Eileen (George) Huelsmann and Noreen (Kevin) Cahill; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Patrick was a long time loyal employee at St. Mary's Health Center. He was a parishioner and usher at St. Joan of Arc. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Dutchtown Care Center for their love and care given to Patrick.

Services: Funeral services and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers or St. Joan of Arc St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.